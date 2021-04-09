DENVER, Colo., April 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – Author and activist Samantha Joule Fow, CEO of Denver-based Axiom Communications, Inc., has published a groundbreaking new book that reveals how anyone and everyone concerned about the environment can use green technology to help address everything from litter to extinction. “Be Decent: Environmental Activism 2.0” (ISBN: 978-1735682815) is available now on Amazon and will be coming to local bookstores soon.

Many people care deeply about the environment but struggle to understand what they can do to prevent the damage being done to our planet by climate change, pollution, extinction, and unsustainable development. The groundbreaking new release “Be Decent: Environmental Activism 2.0” explains how we can all use decentralized green technologies to solve the environmental health and safety issues that are threatening our planet, our communities, and our lives.

“Be Decent” encourages a solution-oriented approach to our most pressing environmental threats. Even in the absence of support from centralized political or economic institutions, communities can use the increasing variety of decentralized technologies – or, as author and activist Samantha Joule Fow refers to it, “decent tech” – to address local environmental problems for themselves. Whether it’s creating and sharing content about environmental issues or using the most cutting-edge decentralized digital technologies to build functional carbon trading markets, Be Decent shows how all of us can be decent people with the power of decent tech.

“First and foremost, my goal with this book is to empower people the knowledge that they can make a positive impact on our local and global environmental health,” said author Samantha Joule Fow, a vocal environmental advocate and innovation consultant. “It’s so easy to feel overwhelmed by things like climate change or the amount of plastic pollution that’s accumulating in our oceans. But in truth, there are decentralized green technologies out there that can solve our most pressing environmental problems. Decent people with decent tech can save the planet – all we have to do, is ‘Be Decent’!”

“Be Decent: Environmental Activism 2.0” is copyrighted © 2021 by Samantha Joule Fow and distributed through Axiom Communications, Inc. and its partners and subsidiaries.

To learn more visit: https://bedecentbook.com/

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1735682810

