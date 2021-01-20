GUANGDONG, China, Jan. 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hundreds of core SKA merchant brands in Nanyue Region of Alibaba International Station all unveiled. HOSEN TWO EIGHT Ceramics is honored to be one of them, let everyone know HOSEN, this ceramic brand.

At the “crossroads of the world,” Times Square in New York helps local brands in Nanyue to open a new era of cross-border marketing and build brands to win global respect.

In this new era of cross-border e-commerce, Haoxin Ceramics always keeps up with the trend and is committed to promoting Chinese ceramic brands. Continuous innovation and continuous improvement.

The company hopes that in the near future, the brand of HOSEN TWO EIGHT ceramic tableware can appear on the global table.

Established in 1998, Guangdong Hosen Two Eight Industrial Co., Ltd. is situated in Chaozhou, a city with a name of New Ceramic Capital of China. Our brand is Two Eight Ceramics, known for our 20 years of experience in ceramic tableware production.

With 30,000 square meters production area, the company is endowed with excellent manufacturing skills, professional team, high production capability, strict modern management. With the combination of traditional crafts and modern technology, Two Eight Ceramics adheres to the policy of creating new products and pursuing artistic style; we provide exquisite products to meet different customers’ demands.

We have set up a company headquarters and Showroom in Guangzhou, covering an area of 1500 square meters. Our large exhibition room is dedicated to display colorful porcelain tableware, white porcelain tableware, decal porcelain tableware, bone china tableware, glass tableware, cutlery, wooden tableware and metal tableware, etc.

There are a wide variety of styles and sizes for customers to choose from, and the total number can run into tens of thousands. Two Eight Ceramics set up both a professional service team for one-stop solution service providing of hotel supplies, as well as a design team dedicated to brand-new design concept offered to customers across the world.

To learn more about Two Eight Ceramics, please visit https://www.28ceramics.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: Guangdong Hosen Two Eight Industrial Co.,Ltd.

Contact Person: TWO EIGHT CERAMICS

Email: hosen-9@28ceramics.com

Phone: +86-18102553036 / +86-20-39928600

Address: Ditou lndustrial Zone,Fengxi District

City: Chaozhou

State: Guangdong

Country: China

Website: https://www.28ceramics.com

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/LY8FH8wzhMY

News Source: Guangdong Hosen Two Eight Industrial Co. Ltd.