IUKA, Miss., Aug. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With over three decades of experience, Harbin Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. is proud to become the top-rated HVAC company in Iuka, Mississippi. With a history of quality service and a tradition of integrity throughout their 22 locations across the south, Harbin now offers energy efficient services to benefit home and business owners in Iuka.

“We’re offering sanitization and disinfection services that can be difficult to find in this area,” said owner Kevin Harbin. “But these are services we’ve offered in other locations for many, many years, so we can offer our customers peace of mind about something that feels new but will benefit them in a big way.”

Harbin’s services include both installation and maintenance of HVAC units, as well as dehumidifiers, air scrubbers, general repair, and more. Some of the more unique offerings from Harbin are:

iWave-R to improve indoor air quality by killing pathogens, controlling odor, and reducing air particles

BLU-QR for disinfecting and killing mold, bacteria, and viruses

Photohydroionization for air purification

ClenAir by Nu-Calgon to kill harmful germs

Evap-Fresh No Rinse for fighting viruses like COVID-19

Ultra Aire for dehumidifying

and much more!

The Harbin touch includes standard quotes, free second opinions, and the ever-important air sanitization, among other heating and cooling solutions. Whether it’s home, office, or workplace, professionals at Harbin Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. leaves customers cool, safe, and satisfied.

“We’re addressing both commercial and residential needs, giving a real opportunity for people to see more fixes for sudden and recurring issues, an opportunity they haven’t really had before,” Harbin said.

Harbin Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. can promise customers:

Licensed technical help and certified technicians

Full inventory access

Custom services

Written, 100% satisfaction guarantee

Regular weekday service and weekend service as needed

Extended warranties

Public access to owners for questions and concerns

“Ultimately, we’re wanting to let residents know we’re here to help in a real, tangible way,” Harbin said. “Call any time, for any reason, and we will help you out. It’s what good neighbors do.”

About Harbin Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.:

Since Harbin Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. was founded in 1988, hundreds of heating and air companies have come and gone in the Tri-State area. Most fail because the original owner did not cultivate the right management team – luckily we continue to thrive. Harbin Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. is a family-owned and -operated business of three generations, and we will never lose the personal contact we have with our customers. We encourage open communication and integrity – all customers are welcome to give us a call, because if something is not right, we want to know about it! We invite you to reach out to us for questions, quotes, second opinions, and to learn more about the myriad services the family at Harbin Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. offers at https://www.harbinair.com/ or by calling (731) 689-3651.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kevin Harbin

(731) 926-6932

kevin@harbinair.com

News Source: Harbin Heating and Air Conditioning