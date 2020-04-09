PORTLAND, Ore., April 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Matter Supply Co. responds with a technology solution after Powell’s Books layoffs. The company announced today that it will also donate significant efforts to create 20 eCommerce websites for small Portland-area retailers most threatened by closure during the outbreak.



Matter Supply Co. recently developed a Google Chrome extension to help Powell’s Books become more visible to shoppers searching for titles on Amazon. Today the company launched its 20 in 20 Program aimed at supporting small brick and mortar retail businesses that are closed during quarantine without websites to sell their inventory.

The program will donate resources to create 20 eCommerce websites within 20 days for Portland business owners who apply and are deemed most at risk for permanent closure. Each site will be available to the selected applicants for $500.

The fee covers initial technology and ancillary service fees only. Portland small business owners can apply to the program now at https://localgoesglobal.com/.

“I love this city. Seeing so many closed store fronts is really difficult. As a small business owner, I feel this is the best way to help my community right now,” says Joshua Redshaw, Principal at Matter Supply Co.

The company believes this effort will have more immediate, positive impact on the local business community at a time when small business owners wait in limbo for legislative decisions and scramble to garner other means of support. Matter Supply Co. will pilot the program in Portland, with hopes to expand the effort to other cities in the near future.

“If we can create online stores quickly for small retailers that don’t have them, it might help save their brick and mortar locations while we figure out what the future holds,” adds Redshaw.

Matter Supply Co. is an independent, Portland-based digital product studio focused on creating digital products and technology solutions that address real problems that people face every day.

Company website: https://mattersupply.co/

20 in 20 Program Website: https://localgoesglobal.com/

News Source: Matter Supply Co