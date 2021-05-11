COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HomeTown Ticketing and Stack Sports, along with its payment processing solution Stack Pay, are pleased to announce an innovative partnership that brings together the best in technology and service for the benefit of youth organizations, K12 Schools, colleges, and associations across the country. Existing clients of both companies will benefit from new features, pricing options, and services.

For Stack Sports more than 20,000 partner organizations, HomeTown is now the Official Digital Ticketing Provider for Stack Sports. Organizations will now be able to use the digital ticketing services, along with their Stack Pay account for revenue collection. HomeTown offers end-to-end management of ticket sales, passes, and fan data, as well as a personalized online box office embedded directly on the organization’s website. Additionally, Stack Sports partners will benefit from the Point-of-Sale solutions for on site ticket sales.

For HomeTown’s K12 and collegiate users, Stack Pay is now the Preferred Payment Processor of HomeTown Ticketing, offering more flexibility in fee and onboarding options for HomeTown clients. Stack Pay makes it easier to sign up for a merchant account with options that provide a straightforward onboarding experience for financial departments using the HomeTown platform.

As an added benefit, HomeTown users will receive a preferred rate on all credit card transactions along with the HomeTown $1 fee, saving schools, organizations, and fans money while making the move to digital ticketing for their events.

“At Stack Sports we are always looking for new ways to help improve the life of our club partners in innovative ways,” said Stack Sports CRO Jeff Brunsberg. “By combining industry-leading technology solutions at Stack Sports with a best-in-class HomeTown ticketing experience, we see a huge benefit to our Partners. We are proud to add HomeTown Ticketing as a partner and work hand in hand with them to help fuel a safe return to play for our club organizations.”

“HomeTown is thrilled to work with Stack Sports to expand its digital ticketing solutions to youth organizations across the country. With the trend of community, educational, and youth sports moving to digital options, HomeTown and Stack Sports will be able to provide a seamless experience for all of our users. HomeTown will provide digital ticking services, and Stack Pay will provide payment processing services. That is a win-win for everyone!” said Ryan Hart, Chairman & CEO, HomeTown Ticketing, Inc.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars — Play, Improve, and Engage.

To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

About HomeTown Ticketing

HomeTown, the leader in digital ticketing for K-12 schools and colleges, helps thousands of schools across the country seamlessly transition from cash and paper to digital ticketing. Our professional-grade ticketing platform is purpose-built for schools to easily sell tickets, quickly scan attendees and immediately access revenue faster than any other provider, without ever touching school funds. Schools, districts, colleges, universities and governing bodies rely on us to sell online tickets to help fund student athletics, theater, music and arts programs in local communities all over America. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, HomeTown prides itself on providing year-round customer service and support, even on nights and weekends, to help schools deliver the best game-day experience for students, families and fans nationwide.

Learn more about HomeTown at http://www.hometownticketing.com/| @hometowntix

News Source: Stack Sports