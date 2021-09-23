WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Housing Finance Strategies Founder & CEO Faith Schwartz today recapped the successful two-day #HousingDC21 virtual conference held on September 20-21 of this week.

“With more than 1,600 registered participants, our success in hosting the nation’s preeminent housing conference is a testament to our sponsors and the quality of the content we delivered,” said Schwartz of #HousingDC21.

Sponsors included Black Knight Financial Services, Caliber Home Loans, Chase, Class Valuation, CoreLogic, Depth PR, FICO, First American, FormFree, Freedom Mortgage, Genworth, Mortgage Connect, Mr. Cooper, Notarize, ReverseVision, RiskSpan, USMI, Volly | Home Captain, Wells Fargo and Women in Housing & Finance.

The content featured at #HousingDC21 included an opening Day One focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and a Day Two concentration on the mortgage business from the perspective of industry leaders, fintech innovators, regulators, academia, advocacy executives and officials from the Biden Administration’s Domestic Policy Council, US Department of Housing and Urban Development and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The two-day event included important discussions on climate change, appraisal bias, source data, nimble tech, 3D scanning, minority homeownership, credit invisibles, CARES Act forbearance, IMB regulation, mortgage compliance, government lending and diversity, equity and inclusion

“Like many organizations, we at Housing Finance Strategies are performance based. In planning #HousingDC21, we forecasted 1,300 registered participants. We exceeded our goal by 25% with over 1,600 individuals representing more than 500 companies, non-profits and government agencies from more than 30 states,” said Housing Finance Strategies’ Schwartz.

One of the benefits of the virtual #HousingDC21 event is the on-demand content. Registered attendees may view each panel and segment at their convenience.

Housing Finance Strategies was established by Faith Schwartz in 2016 as a professional services and advisory firm specializing in mortgage modernization, housing policy and legislative and regulatory affairs. Schwartz serves on a number of bank and fintech boards and has a lengthy record of hosting and moderating housing industry events.

https://housingfinancestrategies.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/faithschwartz/

