ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced that HousingWire, a leading publication in the mortgage and financial technology industries, has selected Director of Product Caleb Wuethrich as a 2021 HW Insider, an award honoring 100 operational superstars in housing who are driving their companies and clients forward.

Wuethrich joined FormFree in January 2018. Initially hired into a sales position, he quickly transitioned to a role on FormFree’s business intelligence team that better suited his post-graduate data analytics experience. He now serves as the company’s director of product, overseeing the company’s flagship AccountChek® asset verification service as well as AccountChek 3n1, which combines automated asset, income and employment verification into a single service. More than 3,000 lender clients, including 60% of the nation’s top-50 mortgage lenders, have used AccountChek or AccountChek 3n1. Wuethrich is also heavily involved in the development of Passport®, the first consumer Financial DNA® mobile application.

“Caleb keeps multiple FormFree departments working in sync to create, maintain and continually enhance our innovative product suite. From product development to launch, he is behind it all, soup to nuts,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “He is a vital contributor to the organization and could not be more deserving of this award.”

“The winners of our Insiders award are an incredible group of doers that we’re proud to recognize for their essential contributions to their companies and the larger mortgage and real estate ecosystem,” HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “Everyone on this year’s list is a crucial part of their company’s success, and we’re honored to give them the spotlight.”

Now in its sixth year, the HW Insiders award program recognizes industry professionals who are behind the scenes helping move the needle for their organizations. The full list of 2021 Insiders honorees can be reviewed at https://www.housingwire.com.

About FormFree®

FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people’s true ability to pay (ATP®). To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree’s patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey®. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

Twitter: @HousingWire #HWInsiders @RealFormFree #mortgageindustry #fintech #financialinclusion

News Source: FormFree