WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Arend de Jong has been recognized as a 2021 HousingWire Insider. The award honors 100 operational superstars in housing who are driving their companies and clients forward.

De Jong has worked tirelessly to translate Sales Boomerang’s No Borrower Left Behind™ mission into a workable business model with clearly defined business metrics. As testament to his success, in August Sales Boomerang debuted in the top 3% of the Inc 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies after posting revenue growth of more than 3,800% in its first three years of operation.

Outside of finance, de Jong works to ensure that each Sales Boomerang team member understands how they play a part in the company’s success. For example, he hosts a monthly meeting, open to all employees, in which he breaks down Sales Boomerang’s recent performance metrics, what each means for the business and how individual employees can impact them. This meeting is the most well-attended voluntary meeting Sales Boomerang hosts.

“Arend is an indispensable member of our leadership team,” said Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin. “He’s made a huge impact on our strategic and financial success and has played an outsized role in shaping our culture and maintaining employee engagement.”

“The winners of our Insiders award are an incredible group of doers that we’re proud to recognize for their essential contributions to their companies and the larger mortgage and real estate ecosystem,” HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “Everyone on this year’s list is a crucial part of their company’s success, and we’re honored to give them the spotlight.”

Now in its sixth year, the HousingWire Insiders award program seeks to highlight operational all-stars who are making a big difference behind the scenes. The full list of 2021 Insider honorees can be reviewed at https://www.housingwire.com.

About Sales Boomerang:

Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company’s intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 125 lenders — including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks — to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $30 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind™ ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month.

