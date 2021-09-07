SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced today that implementation specialist Katie Means has been named to HousingWire’s 2021 Insiders Award list. The list honors operational superstars in housing who are driving their companies and clients forward.

As an implementation specialist, Means is responsible for guiding new clients through the implementation of IDS’ mortgage document software, idsDoc. In her role, she assists by customizing federal, state and lender-specific mortgage documents and making configurations within IDS’ in-house software.

With a vast understanding of mortgage documents, Means works every day to provide a high level of customer service. Since last year, Means has led 20 successful implementation projects, onboarding her clients at a highly-efficient pace to provide the best possible experience for the client. During that time, she has also created over 1,000 documents that are used in tens of thousands of mortgage transactions across the country each month and worked on nearly 6,000 help desk tickets with 100% satisfaction feedback.

“Katie’s expertise and drive is invaluable to the IDS organization, which has been proven by her strong ability to lead large projects and mentor team members,” said Travis Carroll, IDS Director of Implementation Services. “She is definitely a rock star in the residential mortgage space, and I look forward to her continued career growth and success.”

The 2021 HousingWire Insiders were carefully selected by HousingWire’s selection committee based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies and the industry as a whole. The Insiders are the professionals their companies turn to with their most important or challenging behind-the-scenes projects, and their contributions and hard work lead to superior results.

“The winners of our Insiders award are an incredible group of doers that we’re proud to recognize for their essential contributions to their companies and the larger mortgage and real estate ecosystem,” HousingWire Editor and Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “Everyone on this year’s list is a crucial part of their company’s success and we’re honored to give them the spotlight.”

To view the complete list of the 2021 HousingWire Insiders winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About IDS, Inc.

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regard to major industry compliance changes. Learn more: https://info.idsdoc.com/.

News Source: International Document Services Inc.