WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced that Co-founder and CEO Alex Kutsishin was selected as a winner of HousingWire’s 2021 HW Vanguard awards. The annual awards program recognizes leaders in the mortgage and real estate industries who have made a tangible impact on the housing economy by generating cutting-edge initiatives, products and services.



PHOTO CAPTION: Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin.

Kutsishin co-founded Sales Boomerang less than five years ago with the goal of changing the way lenders think about customer retention by creating the nation’s first automated borrower intelligence system. His innovative and entrepreneurial spirit has quickly brought the company to prominence in the lending industry, earning it two HousingWire Tech100 awards and building revenue growth of over 3,800% in just its first three years of operation. Sales Boomerang now works with over 150 independent mortgage banks, banks and credit unions for whom it delivered $468 billion in loan opportunities last year alone.

“It is a privilege to be recognized in the highly-competitive HousingWire Vanguard awards,” said Kutsishin. “Sales Boomerang would not have its current success without the efforts of our entire team, who have worked tirelessly over the past five years to develop the company into the number one customer retention strategy that it is today.”

The highly-competitive HousingWire Vanguard Award recognizes C-Level leaders that are committed to the growth of the housing economy and its numerous sectors, including lending, servicing, investments and real estate. Receiving hundreds of nominations each year, editors and reporters and HousingWire select award winners who have undeniably made an impact on the industry at-large.

“The Vanguards have become one of the highest achievements in housing, and this year’s list of award recipients represent an elite group of executives who proved to be resilient and adaptable throughout this past 18 months of extraordinary circumstances in the industry,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “The 2021 Vanguards have proven to be true leaders, driving their organizations towards greatness, tackling challenges head on and making major waves in the housing market.”

In the past year, Kutsishin oversaw the launch of Prescriptive Scenarios, Sales Boomerang’s product line of ‘smart’ loan scenarios designed to identify the ideal loan for each borrower. By eliminating the loan discovery process, this new addition to the Sales Boomerang suite gives lenders real-time alerts to help them get a better picture of their client, anticipate their needs and build a stronger borrower-lender relationship. Advancements such as this one exemplify the reason why Kutchishin and Sales Boomerang are trusted by hundreds of the highest performing lenders of all types in the industry.

About Sales Boomerang:

Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company’s intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 150 lenders — including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks — to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $30 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind™ ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.

@SalesBoomerang @HousingWire #HWVanguards

News Source: Sales Boomerang