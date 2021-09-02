DENVER, Colo., Sept. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced industry trade publication HousingWire has named Executive Vice President of Key Accounts Nick Volpe as one of its 2021 Insiders.

As ACES’ internal subject matter expert on loan quality, Volpe is the author of the company’s quarterly Mortgage QC Industry Trends report. Additionally, his oversight of the ACES account services team resulted in record-breaking customer retention and satisfaction. As a direct result of his leadership and attention to client service, ACES has seen a 200% increase in its net promoter score (NPS) since the company began tracking this metric in 2016.

“Volpe is a key contributor to ACES’ success in so many ways. While most of the industry is familiar with his work regarding ACES’ QC trends reporting and the QC Now web series, his work behind the scenes in helping our clients maximize the value they derive from ACES’ technology is equally as impactful,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “Nick’s efforts continue to drive ACES forward, and on behalf of the company, I’d like to extend our congratulations to him and our thanks to the HousingWire team for bestowing Nick with this honor.”

“The winners of our Insiders award are an incredible group of doers that we’re proud to recognize for their essential contributions to their companies and the larger mortgage and real estate ecosystem,” HousingWire Editor and Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “Everyone on this year’s list is a crucial part of their company’s success and we’re honored to give them the spotlight.”

This year’s HW Insiders award program honored 100 operational superstars that are driving their organizations forward. Insider honorees have been featured in the September issue of HousingWire Magazine. The complete list of HousingWire Insiders can be viewed at www.housingwire.com.

About ACES Quality Management®

ACES Quality Management®, formerly known as ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

* 3 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

* 7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

* 11 of the top 30 banks; and

* 1 of the top 3 credit unions in the USA.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology®, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

News Source: ACES Quality Management