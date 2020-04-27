HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., April 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Spotted Lanternfly is a destructive insect that has officially invaded Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery Counties! All winter long, their eggs lay waiting for the warm weather, and the Spotted Lanternfly Nymphs have already started to emerge. The experts at Giroud Tree and Lawn share what to look for and how to capture and destroy these destructive insects.



How Spotted Lanternfly Causes Property Damage and Attracts Dangerous Insects

These insects eat tree sap and then excrete droppings of a sweet, sticky substance called Honeydew. The honeydew will coat the tree, the base of the tree, and anything underneath the tree, including cars, hardscapes, and decking. Then, black, sooty mold grows on the secreted substance. The combination of honeydew and black, sooty mold has an unpleasantly sour stench and is very difficult to remove from surfaces.

Even more unsettling, the secreted honeydew attracts stinging wasps! Wasps can’t resist the tantalizing smell of the honeydew, and they will swarm a property for a taste. Homeowners are struggling to rid their yards of stinging wasps, and it’s particularly a problem for children playing in the area!

How to Identify the Spotted Lanternfly

One of the things that makes this insect difficult to control is the fact that it goes through several identities during its life cycle. Adult females lay eggs in the fall, and they cover the egg masses in a secretion that dries hard and camouflages to look like dirt or clay. The young nymphs that emerge from the eggs in spring are black with white spots. In early summer, they gain red markings on their bodies. Then, midsummer they become adults and shed their skin to form wings on their backs.

How to Capture and Destroy Spotted Lanternfly Nymphs

The experts at Giroud Tree and Lawn have been working closely with Penn State’s Department of Agricultural Sciences to determine the best treatments and techniques for combatting Spotted Lanternfly in each of the life cycle stages. According to Penn State, “Currently, the most effective trap for SLF is a sticky band wrapped around the trunks of trees. SLF nymphs and adults are trapped in the sticky barrier as they crawl up from the ground onto the trunks and move upward to feed on the tree.”

Sticky bands can be found at most hardware stores and Amazon.com. They are easy to install, but they should be changed weekly for the best results. It is important to be aware that these sticky bands can accidentally trap other insects and also small animals and birds. To avoid this problem, Penn State recommends cutting the sticky bands lengthwise so the surface area is not as broad. Penn State also urges homeowners to wrap the outside of the tree with chicken wire over the area of the sticky band. This will prevent squirrels, birds and other small animals from becoming stuck to the band.

If homeowners see signs of Spotted Lanternfly on the property, they should have their trees inspected by an ISA Certified Arborist.

