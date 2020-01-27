HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The start of a new year is the perfect time to schedule a full property evaluation with an ISA Certified Arborist and Lawn Care Expert. After a compete inspection, they can develop a step-by-step plan to revive the property this year. From Pruning trees to starting a lawn care program, homeowners can breathe new life into the yard and garden.



PHOTO CAPTION: The Giroud Tree Crew prunes out a Dawn Redwood in Churchville, Pa. Pruning makes trees healthy and safe for the property.

The Many Wonderful Benefits of Tree Pruning

There are lots of great reasons to have trees pruned this year. Heavy crowns, dense branches, and overweight limbs make trees a big target for seasonal storm damage. When storms strike, Bradford Pear, Silver Maple, Birch, Arborvitae, and White Pine typically are hit the hardest with broken limbs, split trunks, and total tree failure. Ultimately though, all trees are at risk. Maintenance is far cheaper than cleaning up after a storm! Tree pruning and tree trimming involves everything from elevating lower branches and clearing branches away from houses, pools, driveways, and walks. Pruning trees will open up air flow and reduce the weight in the crown. Plus, pruning will help identify structural weaknesses.

Tree Pruning now will also reduce debris that makes a yard messy. Trees that drop fruit, nuts or other debris onto key parts of the property such as the pool area, roof, driveway and, patio are ideal for pruning and can keep the property clean.

Additionally, tree branches may be giving critters direct access to the house! Now is a great time to prune trees away from the house and shed to avoid access by squirrels and other wildlife to rooftops and attics.

Revive Trees with a Deep Root Feeding

Every tree benefits from a Deep Root Feeding! Like a vitamin for humans, trees need to be fertilized annually to maintain good health and fight off disease and insects. Homeowner’s should choose a tree care company that uses a time release fertilizer, so it will provide steady doses of nutrients all year long. With this boost, the tree will feed on the abundance of vitamins from the fertilizer rather than over tapping into its own nutrient reserves.

Plant a New Tree

Adding a new element, such as a healthy, new tree, will revive the property for sure! Here are some great reasons to plant a new tree:

Replace a tree that has died or outgrown its current location and requires tree removal.

Build a privacy screen or sound barrier

Provide shade for a patio, porch or other area

Add color with a tree that flowers or changes color with the seasons

Create a focal point with a plant that has unusual branch formation, interesting bark or other characteristics

Location, species of tree, and how a new tree will balance the landscape are all important items to consider when planting a new tree. An ISA Certified Arborist should do a full evaluation of the entire property before recommending the best tree.

Revive the Lawn

Now is actually a great time to meet with a Lawn Care Expert to tailor a program for making the lawn healthy and beautiful this upcoming spring and summer. If a lawn revitalization plan is in place early, a Lawn Care Technician can target the best time to kick off the vital first treatments.

About Giroud Tree and Lawn

Giroud Tree and Lawn specializes in tree service, lawn care and mosquito and tick control programs that make customers love doing business with the company since 1974. Serving Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties, the company offers professional tree and lawn evaluation, tree pruning, tree removal, insect and disease control, fertilizing, stump removal, traditional and 100% organic lawn programs and mosquito and tick control. Giroud Arborists are certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and have the knowledge and experience required to properly diagnose, treat and maintain trees and lawn health. The company is Accredited by the Tree Care Industry Association and Better Business Bureau. Giroud has also been awarded the Angie’s List Super Service Award® every year since 2005. The “Giroud Treework for Charity” program donates free tree care services to parks, historical sites and other non-profit organizations located in the Company’s service area.

For more information, visit the company website at http://www.giroudtree.com or call 215-682-7704.

