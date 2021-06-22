STERLING, Va., June 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HomeWork Solutions (HWS), the industry expert in household payroll and employment taxes, has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Mrs. LTC, a leading provider of Long-Term Care Claims processing. The new partnership will provide HWS customers with a top-quality resource for processing long-term care claims.

Jay Schulze, President of HomeWork Solutions, stated, “As the in-home care marketplace continues to grow, we are seeing more families turn to Long Term Care insurance policies to fund the cost of a caregiver. This partnership with Mrs. LTC allows HWS to expand our offerings and expertise in the administrative side of household employment, including payroll, taxes, worker’s compensation, and now long-term care insurance claims processing.”

Stana Martin, President, Mrs. LTC stated, “We’re excited to form this exclusive partnership with HomeWork Solutions and provide its clients with our expertise in Long Term Care insurance claims. I’m excited I now have a resource for my clients on household payroll and taxes.”

HWS offers uncomplicated, straightforward household payroll, tax support, and now Long-Term Care Insurance Claims processing for its clients.

Anyone interested in scheduling time with Mrs. LTC can click here. Stana offers a 1-hour free consultation – https://www.homeworksolutions.com/long-term-care-claim-processing/.

Call us today at 866.959.7812 to learn more. Clients can enroll online at https://www.homeworksolutions.com/.

HomeWork Solutions, Inc. has provided payroll and tax preparation services to families nationwide since 1993. As experts providing services to tens of thousands of families, the staff at HomeWork Solutions has been a trusted resource for household employers and publications such as The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Fox, The Washington Post, and many more. Homework Solutions provides free consultations to families, CPAs, and other financial professionals at 866.959.7812 or online at HomeWorkSolutions.com.

Mrs. LTC, Stana Martin, is a recognized leader and author in long-term care insurance for the past 14 years. She holds a Ph.D. From the University of Texas at Austin. Mrs. LTC was created in large part because of the complexities of understanding long-term care insurance claims. Stana was interested in taking the burden off of families to concentrate on taking care of their loved ones. Learn more: https://mrsltc.com/.

For further information:

Jay Schulze

Jay@homeworksolutions.com

703-404-8151

www.homeworksolutions.com

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0825s2p-homework-solutions-300dpi.jpg

News Source: HomeWork Solutions