PHOENIX, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Phoenix Lamps invites the public and press to its grand reopening on Saturday, October 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will take place at the store’s Phoenix location at 2225 E. Indian School Road.

A fixture in the community since 1946, Phoenix Lamps assumed new ownership in July 2019. The new proprietor, Pat Emmert, spent the past year lovingly renewing and restoring the iconic store in honor of the 74 years it has been in business. The reopening event will reveal the store’s new look and include special promotions, including 20 percent off all items. Food trucks will also be on site for guests to enjoy.

“We’re looking forward to a great day of fun, food, activities and special sales,” said Pat Emmert. “The restoration of Phoenix Lamps was a labor of love and it’s so exciting to be able to share that with the community.”

As a special tribute to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, a portion of proceeds from the store’s reopening will be donated to support first responders and frontline workers in the medical profession.

For more information on Phoenix Lamps or the reopening event, visit http://www.phxlamps.com/.

About Phoenix Lamps:

In addition to being the valley’s authority on all things lamps, Phoenix Lamps also houses a plethora of antiques, including hard-to-find chandeliers, vintage pieces, signed paintings and specialty art works in metal, fossils, porcelain and bronze. The store is also known for expert craftsmanship, offering rewiring and refurbished fixtures from modern to vintage to antique.

