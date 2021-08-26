MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ICS Tax, LLC is excited to announce its Southeast regional expansion with a new office in Montgomery, Alabama. ICS welcomes Adam Finesilver, CPA as its Regional Director. Adam brings over 13 years of experience providing tax advisory services to clients in real estate, financial and professional services industries. He graduated Summa Cum Laude, earned a Master of Accountancy, and has devoted his time to public accounting since 2007.

Adam said he “is thrilled to join ICS Tax to better serve his clients with tax saving opportunities such as cost segregation, 45L credits and R&D tax credits.” In his role, he will be collaborating with taxpayers and tax professionals to identify credits, deductions, and incentives that can significantly reduce tax liabilities and increase profitability.

Montgomery, Alabama has been home to Adam for the past twenty years, where he resides with his wife and three young children. He has given back to his community by serving on the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce and as ambassador for the Alabama Society of Certified Public Accountants (ASCPA).

The new ICS Tax, Montgomery Alabama office is fully supported by a team of nationwide engineers and tax consultants. Adam is poised and ready to lower your tax liabilities!

ABOUT ICS TAX, LLC:

ICS Tax, LLC (ICS) is a consulting firm providing innovative tax planning strategies and specializes in both the 45L and 179D tax incentives. ICS collaborates with taxpayers and their tax professionals to identify credits and incentives that reduce tax liabilities and increase profitability. ICS provides nationwide service through its offices located throughout the country.

Learn more at https://ics-tax.com/.

