SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced today it has entered into an partnership agreement with eNotaryLog, a leading remote online notarization (RON) company. This partnership will support an integration between IDS’s eClose platform, Solitude Solution, and eNotaryLog’s RON platform.

Through this integration, any lender will be able to facilitate a complete digital closing through IDS’s Solitude Solution. Notaries and borrowers will meet remotely to complete the closing transaction by eSigning and eStamping closing documents, as permitted on a state-by-state basis.

“IDS is continually focused on expanding the digital mortgage capabilities offered to all parties within Solitude Solution,” said IDS Vice President and General Manager Mark Mackey. “This partnership with eNotaryLog is another step towards offering IDS clients a completely digital experience without losing the simple, customized efficiency that has made IDS an industry-leading choice for document preparation.”

Solitude Solution is built to generate and deliver closing documents to the appropriate parties, ensuring the eClosing process remains efficient and timely. Solitude Solution is also supported by an expert compliance team, exceptional client support and notifications that make tracking loan packages a cinch.

“IDS has long offered eSign capabilities, enabling clients to facilitate hybrid eClosings,” continued Mackey. “By integrating our eSign platform with eNotaryLog’s proven RON technology, we are proud to offer our clients and their borrowers the full eClosing experience.”

eNotaryLog is an agile cloud technology company providing the most flexible, secure and complete SaaS RON/remote ink notarization (RIN)/eSign platform for businesses and consumers who have digital remote notarization needs. The platform is intuitive, simple to use and allows documents to be processed and notarized anytime, anywhere.

“eNotaryLog is proud to announce our integration with IDS, a leading provider of software solutions that streamlines the document preparation and production process for real estate professionals,” said eNotaryLog Co-Founder and CEO James Mitchell. “Our combined solution will add the additional security and convenience of remote online notarizations to IDS’ robust digital journey. This partnership marks another landmark step for both companies in paving the last mile to a superior and completely digital experience in real estate.”

About eNotaryLog

eNotaryLog is an agile cloud technology company providing the most flexible, secure, and complete SaaS RON/RIN/eSign platform for businesses and consumers who have digital remote notarization needs. The platform is intuitive, simple to use, and allows documents to be processed and notarized anytime, anywhere.

Understanding that every business and signer is unique, eNotaryLog works within an organization’s existing framework to enhance current business processes and the signer experience.

While eNotaryLog provides its platform to all industries with notarization needs, its dedication and engagement in the financial mortgage banking industry are unmatched. The company has participated in developing the MISMO standards and is the first RON provider to be MISMO certified. These standards are the foundation in which eNotaryLog developed, built, and continues to expand its market-leading RON platform.

About IDS, Inc.

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regard to major industry compliance changes. (https://info.idsdoc.com/)

News Source: International Document Services Inc.