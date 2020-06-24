SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced it has updated and expanded several features within its eClose platform Solitude Solution to streamline the closing ceremony and better support the settlement agent’s role in the closing process.



Settlement agents now have the ability to view the signing progress alongside borrowers in the eSign Room, making it easier for agents to answer questions that may arise during the closing ceremony. Additionally, settlement agents have access to view all documents in the closing package, rather than just those assigned to the agent as a task.

“By granting more access to settlement agents, we have enabled our clients to more efficiently manage borrower inquiries and keep their process moving,” said IDS Vice President and General Manager Mark Mackey. “This change also helps our clients build borrower trust by equipping agents with the knowledge to support each closing package.”

To further enhance the efficiency of the process, agents can print wet-signed documents prior to the note date in preparation for the closing ceremony, saving time at the table. Agents also have the capability to create eSign, wet sign or acknowledgement documents and upload them during the preview phase. This functionality simplifies the closing process for the borrower by allowing settlement agents to add their proprietary documents into the final closing package for signing in advance, for their review.

“These updates have been made in IDS’ ongoing effort to offer our clients and their borrowers the best possible experience,” said Mackey. “Digital closings are constantly evolving, as is Solitude Solution. The role updates will allow settlement agents to more easily complete tasks and lend to a smoother closing process.”

About IDS, Inc.

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regard to major industry compliance changes. (https://info.idsdoc.com/)

