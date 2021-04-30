SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced today it was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®.

Customization and knowledgeable client service are two of the hallmarks of working with IDS. For the team members of the customer service department, embodying those commitments means going above and beyond to resolve client questions, issues and concerns as quickly as possible, even if it means stretching themselves outside the bounds of the typical customer service agent.

This dedication has directly contributed to IDS’ consistently high customer satisfaction rates. In 2020 IDS maintained a 99% satisfaction rate, which is much higher than Global Benchmark at 94% and Software Industry Benchmark at 96%. IDS had an average of 12.0 hours average first reply time, better than the industry average of 14.8 hours. Remarkably, this was all accomplished during the pandemic, which caused a shift to remote operations amidst a refinance boom, both of which also contributed to a significant increase in the number of tickets IDS received.

“IDS has always focused on meeting our customer’s needs and 2020 was no different,” said IDS Vice President and General Manager Mark Mackey. “Our customer service department ensured IDS continued to provide fast and effective service in the middle of a global pandemic, all while adapting to new levels of customer expectations with extreme flexibility and dedication.”

About IDS, Inc.

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regard to major industry compliance changes. (https://info.idsdoc.com/)

