PLANO, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After a record first quarter for Stack Sports, the novel coronavirus took the United States by storm – closing schools, halting sports, and even shutting down whole communities. With over 95% of athletes nationwide impacted in some way, Americans looked to find the way forward. Companies like Stack Sports looked to act quickly to help serve their more than 20 thousand Partners in the sports community, representing over 8 million families.

“It all starts with the local club and the families that participate. We knew we had to act quickly to find ways to serve them, without knowing what that might look like at the time,” said Jeff Brunsberg, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer at Stack Sports. “All we could say for sure was that we were going to do what it took to make sure that sports organizations knew they had a committed Partner when they needed it most.”

Stack Sports immediately took action, first by listening to its Partners to find ways to serve them. Next came the launch of Miles4My Community, a virtual event that raised money for sports organizations. At the same time, the teams at Sports Connect, which serves clubs and leagues through participation growth software, were busy innovating in the product. With an unprecedented change to how clubs needed to manage finances, the team quickly released functions to assist organizations in serving sports families. Also adding valuable new functionality including; registration insurance, club credits to serve as an alternative to refunds for parents, zero-cost programs, and mobile-first registration.

The continued investment, combined with its relentless focus on service, lead to Sports Connect securing many long-term partnerships amidst the pandemic, reinforcing its position as the industry leader in youth sports.

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with Stack Sports,” said Bryan Attridge, CEO of Utah Youth Soccer Association. “For over a decade now, we have worked with the Stack Sports team to innovate and plan for our future. That’s why we are excited to extend our partnership with Stack Sports and continue to offer our membership best in class technology,”

Tom Arnett, GM of Sports Connect, responded to this high praise saying, “We are proud to get to be a part of the recovery story for so many organizations. As 2020 went on we saw countless heartwarming stories flowing in from our Partners. As they started to see success, we knew we were on the right path. We are so thankful to get to serve these organizations and so thankful for what they have done in this tough time.”

The list of success stories from Partners ranged from Utah Youth Soccer Association finding a way to crown state champions this year to Rhyne Park Girls Softball pulling off a sandlot season to keep kids active–there are hundreds of stories like this to be thankful for.

It wasn’t just Stack Sports Partners who were blazing trails during the comeback in 2020, though. The team at Student Sports, the Stack Sports experience platform, was busy finding ways to safely and creatively bring to life two premier national events. The Elite 11 Finals and the Area Code Games were held under strict COVID protocols to serve our athletes, parents, evaluators, and partners through innovative activations and a heavy emphasis on digital integration. The team rallied to deliver a world-class experience with player safety as a top priority.

“We’re incredibly thankful for the athletes, parents, and partners who trusted and supported us during this unprecedented event season,” said Zack Greer, GM of Student Sports.

And while the live aspect of sports is so important it’s not the only place where innovation was apparent this year. Two other Stack Sports groups were busy connecting people virtually. The Skyhawks created more virtual camp opportunities for families than any other group in the country, while CaptainU ramped up its assistance for universities to be the top facilitator for remote recruiting.

“CaptainU and the team have helped me build the first-ever boys (soccer) team and during a pandemic! Right when this started I knew who I had to call so we could start to strategize,” said Shawn Hall, Lincoln Trail College Men’s & Women’s Soccer Coach. “Being stuck indoors means online all the time and they give me the staff and tools for the job.”

Above all else, though, Stack Sports stayed focused on service and innovation. They were committed to being there when organizations were ready to return to play, and where things have been slower, they continue to support the community in any way possible. A great example of that is the collaboration with the Connecticut Junior Soccer Association and FOX to create an uplifting series of commercials that incorporated videos of athletes training indoors. The series encouraged athletes to stay safe and let them know that when they were ready, the game would be there for them.

“We’re proud to partner with Stack Sports,” Said Josh Joshua Krusewski, Executive Director at CJSA. “We reached out to them for support on a campaign we wanted to run with our local Fox affiliate, and they didn’t hesitate to jump in. What our teams were able to create was really positive for CJSA and our local athletes and families.”

While this year was a challenging year for many around the country, the Stack Sports team sees a lot to be thankful for.

“For us, we are thankful for our teams that work tirelessly to support the sports community, our Partners who serve their communities through the toughest of times, and for the families that continue to trust us with their athletes,” said Jeff Young, CEO of Stack Sports.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars — Play, Improve, and Engage.

To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/uwtVAQcGVIY

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1124s2p-stack-sports-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Stack Sports