INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., May 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Indiana 5G Zone will host a virtual afternoon dedicated to innovative “smart transportation” technologies on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET. The event, which features speakers and demonstrations from leaders in the field, will highlight the potential advantages of adopting these technologies and their impact on the U.S. economy.

“If the United States is going to maintain its lead in the global economy, it will need to adopt many of the ‘smart transportation’ technologies that we will highlight this week,” said Sean Hendrix, managing director of the Indiana 5G Zone. “Our goal is to give these companies, universities and institutions, large and small, the opportunity to highlight their innovations and give interested parties a sense of what is coming down the pike in the near future.”

“Smart transportation will revolutionize the way we move people and goods,” said Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, House Judiciary Committee and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. “Our challenge, as a country, is figuring out how to provide an environment that allows institutions working in this field to bring their innovations to market. I look forward to hearing from and meeting with the innovative companies working with the Indiana 5G Zone that are making these groundbreaking technologies possible.”

The three-hour afternoon event will feature presentations and demonstrations over three hours from the following leaders in the field, including:

* Advanced Renewable Power LLC (ARP)

* Autonomous Indiana

* City of Los Angeles

* Hawaii 5G Zone

* Indiana 5G Zone

* Indiana Economic Development Corporation

* May Mobility

* Mobility Insight

* Performance Defense

* Puerto Rico 5G Zone

* Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-15), member of the House Homeland Security Committee, House Judiciary Committee, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and Smart transportation advocate.

* Verizon

* Wovenware

* XQ

“Our goal is to highlight the work we are doing with self-protecting data and our partnerships with other companies that are making important contributions to smart transportation,” remarked Brian Wane, CEO of XQ. “By doing so, we are highlighting the opportunities that exist for companies to adopt technologies, such as perimeterless zero-trust 5G, that will bring today’s transportation into the 21st Century.”

For more information or to register for the event, visit the IN5GZ’s website: https://indiana5gzone.com/events/in5gz-powering-the-smart-economy/.

