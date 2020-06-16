ATLANTA, Ga., June 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Chris Clor joins Indigo Studios LLC as Director of CGI, after building his career as an award-winning photographer / illustrator, CGI artist and retoucher.



Chris brings over 30 years of industry experience to his craft as a visual communicator specializing in conceptual, portrait and product photography. His awards include, the Communication Arts award for photography in 2012, as well as the One Eyeland Photographer of the Year award in 2013. His work has been featured in the photographic press and he is sought after for speaking engagements at schools and universities from Detroit to London.

His imaginative and unique style is often combined with a witty and creative flair that is unique to Clor’s storytelling and composition style. Because of his cinematography background, forward-thinking and tech savvy creative approaches, makes Chris the perfect addition to Indigo’s creative team.

Clor stated, “I had the unique opportunity to work alongside the Indigo team several years ago, and since then, I have never outgrown my fondness for the company, their talented group of artists, as well as their highly diverse and impressive roster of clients. I truly look forward to pushing myself and the team to new creative heights and opportunities.”

Clor’s enthusiasm, professionalism and easy-going personality makes him a favorite with clients such as Shell Oil, Gillette, Schick, Ford Motor Company and Pfizer to name a few.

Kim Fairman, Director of Sales, Indigo, states, “Chris’ unique style, passion for ideation along with strong and compelling creative storytelling is inspiring to us all, and we look forward to sharing his craft and enthusiasm with our clients.”

See Clor’s work here – https://www.behance.net/clorimages.

Learn more about Indigo Studios at: https://indigostudios.com/.

About Indigo:

Indigo Studios is the premier digital design and production partner for today’s marketing and advertising leaders. For over 23 years, Indigo has been a leading studio known for its outstanding work in the areas of: CGI, 2D and 3D Animation, Design, Videography, Photography and Retouching.

Please contact, Kim Fairman, Director of Sales at 248.912.5610 or kim.fairman@indigostudios.com with any inquiries.

