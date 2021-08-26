PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Certa, the leading no-code platform for procurement, risk and compliance, and supplier.io, a pioneer in the field of supplier diversity solutions, announced a strategic partnership to bring Certa’s clients supplier.io’s best-in-class supplier diversity analytics.

Supplier diversity programs benefit corporations and procurement organizations by strengthening their supply chains and helping them meet the needs of government contracting regulations. supplier.io’s advanced analytics identifies suppliers that are led by or owned by various disadvantaged or under-represented groups, such as minorities, women, veterans, LGBT, or the disabled.

Certa is the only platform that can digitize the end-to-end journey of suppliers, across information security, privacy, compliance, legal, etc. With this partnership, Certa’s clients can find diverse firms and validate credentials.

This new strategic partnership will allow Certa’s impressive and expanding client list access to supplier.io’s innovative and effective diversity solutions.

Certa Founder and CEO Jag Lamba commented, “The importance of quality diversity data cannot be overstated. I’m thrilled that Certa is able to offer our clients supplier.io’s comprehensive diversity data to help them grow their diversity programs.”

Neeraj Shah, Founder of supplier.io said, “Our mission is to help companies make an impact by increasing their purchases from diverse businesses. We are excited to offer Certa’s clients our unparalleled data intelligence to help them strengthen their supplier diversity programs.”

About supplier.io

Supplier.io was founded in 2011 and has rapidly become a prominent provider of supplier diversity solutions to leading corporations. One in five Fortune 50 companies relies on supplier.io for their supplier diversity needs. They currently support customers in automotive, healthcare, insurance, retail, manufacturing, education, and banking. For more info visit https://supplier.io/.

About Certa

Certa was founded in 2015 and is the fastest growing supplier management platform. Certa makes third-party risk management fast, easy, and modern. Using 80+ no-code integrations with trusted data sources, Certa helps companies onboard third-parties 3x faster while improving risk and compliance controls. Certa’s clients include several Fortune 50 retailers and a Top 3 consulting firm. Certa is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

For more information or to schedule a demo visit https://www.getcerta.com/.

