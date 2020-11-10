COLUMBIA, S.C., Nov. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The ValidIDe Project announces today the launch of its Indiegogo Fundraiser Campaign (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-validide-project) providing Perks to contributors in support of developing the ValidIDe digital identity blockchain network.

Whether online or in the real world, there’s no simple way to verify who you are or who you claim to be other than your driver’s license. By having to give that document out, sometimes you are revealing all your personal identity information (PII) when it isn’t necessary.

Imagine a solution where restaurants, bars, banks, governments, employers, hospitals, and others all have an accurate way to verify your identity and you don’t have to worry about who is looking over your shoulder. Your personal information that isn’t needed is safe and secure and the information that you do need is at your fingertips.

Students in the School of Information Sciences at the University of South Carolina (UofSC) have designed such an application that leverages the emerging technology of Blockchain. This creates an immutable (i.e., unhackable) record that provides the user absolute control over how their identity is used and shared.

“Right out of our course on Blockchain, our students created an idea, the ValidIDe app, to secure their digital identity. We have been working for nearly three years to assure that South Carolina has passed the laws required to create a prominent business environment where startups such as these can leverage the latest in emerging technology to create a company that will have a direct impact on employment and services in the state,” said Dr. Gordon Jones, Professor of Blockchain at UofSC.

The ValidIDe Project is currently developing an application that you and your receiver can both place your full trust in because you know that, once the information is validated, it is impossible to hack and alter it.

“One of the primary factors of ValidIDe is to make sure that you are always in control of the information you want to share. When I need to prove my age, I don’t need to share my actual birthdate, just the fact that I am of age to buy. This way, I don’t have to worry if that waiter now knows my name and where I live,” said Erica Barnette, a co-founder of the ValidIDe Project and senior in the iSchool at UofSC.

To create your digital ID, you’ll be able to download the ValidIDe app from Apple Store or Google Play. From there, you will set up an account indicating which state you have a driver’s license or official state identity in.

You will then use the ValidIDe virtual facial scan on your smartphone while the ValidIDe machine-learning algorithm compares the facial scan to your driver’s license or identification card photo on file with your resident state.

Once your profile has been validated by ValidIDe and saved, advanced blockchain security features help identify that your ID is legitimate. When you need your ID, simply click on the ValidIDe app and show it to the waiter, airport TSA agent, or whomever.

Because ValidIDe is a startup created by students out of UofSC, the group wants to introduce the project to the world through an Indiegogo Fundraiser Campaign. This allows contributors to be able to support the project by pre-purchasing reward Perks. Funds raised will go directly to developing the applications and the ValidIDe blockchain network with verification services for Charter members.

We encourage and ask everyone reading this message to learn more and contribute to our Campaign website at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-validide-project

The ValidIDe Project is a startup created by students from the University of South Carolina. We believe that all people should own their Personal Identity Information (PII), be in control of who accesses it, and benefit from its use by any government, private enterprise, and other third parties. We verify the identity of individuals based on the strength of a collection of evidence so they may share their Personal Identity Information when required. This is executed through a process directly conducted by humans as a service and a digital process conducted by the latest in technologically advanced tools such as our Service With A Tool or the ValidIDe SWAT. Learn more at: https://validide.com/

