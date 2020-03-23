TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes, North America’s top seller of Video Borescopes, recently added another video borescope to their lineup. The VJ-3 Infrared (IR) mechanical articulating video borescope can illuminate a dark area or room with IR light, which is undetectable to the human eye. While the VJ-3 IR is mainly used with an infrared light, users can switch to a white LED light if the inspection requires non-infrared lighting.



The VJ-3 IR is available with an insertion tube diameter of 6.0 millimeters and lengths of 1.0 or 2.0 meters. Featuring full four-way articulation, a rugged, liquid-proof design, along with a full one-year warranty, the IR video borescope is rated to see a distance up to 20 meters in total darkness.

The VJ-3 IR is ideal for police, SWAT, military or security operations where undetectable surveillance is necessary or when a white light cannot be used during an application inspection. The easy-to-operate VJ-3 IR also includes a magnetic support base that can assist with inspections. In addition to the VJ-3 Infrared video borescope, ViewTech Borescopes also recently released two other borescope models, the VJ-3 Dual Camera and the VJ-3 Ultraviolet (UV).

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

For more information on VJ-3 Video Borescope: https://www.viewtech.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/qi8Yx7NVVcE

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0323s2p-vt-vj3-ir-300dpi.jpg

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes