JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Care Cap Plus, an innovative healthcare finance company serving medical practices and hospitals across the country, today announced that it has relocated its headquarters from New Jersey to Jacksonville, Florida.

The company offers an answer to rising consumer medical debt, helping medical practices extend care to patients whose credit scores may not qualify them for other lending options – while allowing hospitals to get out of the business of chasing payments from patients. Positioned as a source of compassionate and responsible medical financing, Care Cap Plus offers interest-fee and fee-free payment plans to patients of participating providers, with a superior track record of patient repayment.

“Relocating our headquarters to Florida is part of our national business growth strategy to have a stronger presence in one of the nation’s most populous and diverse states,” said Betsy Giordano, Chief Operating Officer of Care Cap Plus. “Medical debt is crippling patients and driving consumers into bankruptcy, and we are proud to be a solution to that problem that benefits both patients and medical providers.”

The company’s relocation was fueled in part by Florida’s pro-business state tax policies, competitive cost of doing business and friendly business and regulatory environment. Also factoring into the move was Care Cap Plus’ desire to grow business in the Southeast, one of the fastest growing regions. Care Cap Plus currently works with medical practices and hospitals in 15 states, including the nation’s four largest states — California, Texas, Florida, and New York — as well as Southeastern states Georgia, Mississippi, and South Carolina.

Care Cap Plus offers healthcare providers an upfront, non-recourse payment of 30% of the cost of a patient’s procedure, and services the balance of the patient’s payment in equal installments to ensure a reliable cash flow to providers. Patients pay zero fees and zero interest, and can qualify for Care Cap Plus with a credit score as low as 400.

In Florida, 1 in 4 people have put off a medical procedure because of a high deductible or affordability issue, and 1 in 5 struggle with medical debt. Care Cap Plus provides a way for patients to pay for medical procedures and services without going into debt, using a credit card, or taking out a loan. Other medical payment plans hit consumers with big fees and penalties if they are late on a payment or fail to pay off the debt in a fixed time.

“We created Care Cap Plus to meet a real need – a healthcare finance solution without ‘gotcha’ fees,” said Giordano. “Clearly that benefits patients, but it also benefits medical practices by building loyalty, referrals, and return business and growing the practice by extending care to patients who otherwise couldn’t afford it.”

About Care Cap Plus:

Care Cap Plus, LLC enables healthcare providers to bridge the increasing gap between patient out-of-pocket expenses and available payment options. Care Cap Plus facilitates “no fine print,” zero-interest, plus zero-fee payment plans for providers, allowing patients to pay for elective or other procedures not covered by insurance without taking on a loan from a third party. Care Cap Plus payment plans allow partner providers to accept patients with subprime credit.

For more information about Care Cap Plus, visit https://carecapplus.com/.

Media Contact

Juliet Hauser

juliet@sachsmedia.com

News Source: Care Cap Plus