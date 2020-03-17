RESTON, Va., March 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — AMI Expeditionary Healthcare LLC is staffing the front lines of the Coronavirus response providing critical services to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services all over the United States. In early March, they assembled teams of doctors, nurses, technicians, logisticians, case workers and many others to combat the COVID-19 emergency response in Kirkland, Washington and central California and are still there supplying their expertise.



Physician owned and physician led, AMI grew out of a need to provide the highest quality healthcare in areas of high demand such as this. “We have a proven track record providing medical and surgical teams on very short notice,” Dr. Thomas Crabtree, AMI Group Medical Director, notes. “Such examples are our work bolstering the DHHS response for the US government, our several month 1,500 person response to the West African Ebola Outbreak and our support of the WHO and people of Mosul by staffing and running 3 trauma and maternity hospitals during the siege.”

AMI’s services range from health consultancies and deployment of single-person aid posts and mobile clinics through to full field hospitals and global aeromedical evacuation solutions – providing people, facilities, equipment, consumables, pharmacy products, procedures, training or any combination of these services depending on needs, requirements and desired healthcare outcomes-all part of this historic response providing critical services to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services all over the United States.

“Our company delivers a unique combination of extremely flexible teams of health practitioners combined with fixed and mobile medical facilities and highly refined medical processes and procedures. This combination allows us to provide an expanding number of bespoke health services around the world,” Crabtree continues.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare LLC. (formerly Aspen Medical International) physician owned and physician led, has provided medical personnel and services for 14+ years to some of the most remote and challenging environments in the world. Since their inception, they have delivered over 5,000 medical personnel and countless healthcare solutions to over 70 clinical and hospital settings on four continents. Providing medical services to international aid organizations, humanitarian concerns, the private sector and government agencies in a wide range of remote and challenging environments, is what we do. For more information, visit https://ami.health/

