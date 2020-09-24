CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Integro Builders, an award-winning general contractor for custom luxury homes and commercial interiors in Chicagoland and Western Michigan, is excited to announce they are accepting commercial interior contracts, effective immediately. The company is poised to meet the modern demands of commercial interiors and businesses.



Merging the brand’s signature style with commercial capabilities and occupant-centric solutions, the dynamic venture is intended to disrupt the regional contract market. To date, Integro Builders has worked with several commercial brands, ranging from industrial warehouses and institutional clients to innovative corporate interiors.

“This is the next evolutionary step for our brand,” explains CEO, Allyson Case Anderson. “We are taking a progressive approach to perfecting commercial interiors for an unparalleled customer experience – bringing to the commercial market what our residential clients have always valued a high-quality aesthetic paired with transparency, intense project management, and flawless execution.”

About Integro Builders LLC

Integro is a full-service general contractor specializing in custom residential homes and commercial interiors in the Chicagoland area and Western Michigan. Our passion is the built environment. We are expert builders that inspire new spaces and reinvigorate existing spaces to enable their next generation of use. Integro partners with architects and designers to provide luxury transformations for the finest homes and interiors across the Midwest.

