GRAND JUNCTION, Mich., Sept. 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Integro Builders, an award-winning general contractor for custom luxury homes and commercial interiors in Chicagoland and Western Michigan, announced today their new headquarters based in Grand Junction, Michigan, breaking ground on the company’s strategic growth initiative.



“We are excited to strengthen our presence in Western Michigan and make Grand Junction a new home for us,” said Allyson Case Anderson, Founder and CEO. “This new venture offers an exciting opportunity for Integro Builders to rapidly expand our reach and meet the growing demand for reliable, high quality general contractors in the Western Michigan area. In addition, this expansion supports Integro Builders strategy to be the first luxury general contractor locally based in the area.”

The company plans to embed itself and become a valuable resource to Grand Junction, MI and the surrounding communities. More so, it hopes to collaborate with key figures and public entities within those communities to help improve local infrastructures, workforce development, and commercial markets.

Integro is a full-service general contractor specializing in custom residential homes and commercial interiors in the Chicagoland area and Western Michigan. Our passion is the built environment. We are expert builders that inspire new spaces and reinvigorate existing spaces to enable their next generation of use. Integro partners with architects and designers to provide luxury transformations for the finest homes and interiors across the Midwest.

