CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Integro Rehab, an award-winning general contractor for luxury custom homes and commercial interiors in Chicagoland and Western Michigan, has announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as Integro Builders, effective immediately.



PHOTO CAPTION: De Golyer Vintage Condo Renovation..

This rebranding strategy reflects the true mission and evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. Along with this change, a new website is planned to launch in September 2020 which will prominently feature the company’s focus on expanding their service offerings into commercial interiors and growing their award-winning portfolio. Allyson Case Anderson, one of Chicagoland’s only female general contractors, will continue to retain sole ownership of the company.

CEO, Allyson Case Anderson, stated: “As part of our focus on regional expansion and business development, we believe it was appropriate to rebrand our company to more specifically reflect our long history of building services and new construction services. We are very excited about the introduction of our new company name; Integro Builders, because it allows us to better represent our business to the market.”

For more information about the name change or to learn more about Integro Builders please visit: https://www.integro-builders.com/

About Integro Builders LLC

Integro is a full-service general contractor specializing in custom residential homes and commercial interiors in the Chicagoland area and Western Michigan. Our passion is the built environment. We are expert builders that inspire new spaces and reinvigorate existing spaces to enable their next generation of use. Integro partners with architects and designers to provide luxury transformations for the finest homes and interiors across the Midwest.

