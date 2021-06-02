LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IntelliMedia Networks Inc., a leading provider of streaming media distribution and immersive training technology, and SanAttest, LLC, a fast-growing provider of sanitization and cleanliness training, validation and tracking technologies, today announced they have entered into a technology partnership.

IntelliMedia will integrate its key content distribution and training capabilities with SanAttest’s real-time, interactive monitoring and assessment system that validates, trains and monitors sanitization and cleaning activities, making sure all team members perform required facility and personal safety and cleanliness tasks. SanAttest is ideal for all kinds of businesses, including retail stores, restaurants, entertainment and sports venues, personal care services, fitness centers and more.

“Enabling business owners to prove they are doing what they say they are doing from a cleanliness and sanitization standpoint is a really big deal,” said Darshan Sedani, president and co-founder of IntelliMedia Networks. “Integrating our desirable Apollo and Synergy product suites into the SanAttest offering creates an innovative solution for tracking manual, labor-intensive cleanliness and sanitization activities that typically have little to no accountability,” added Sedani.

“In today’s environment, cleanliness is more important than ever before,” said SanAttest Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer Colin Koch. “Integrating IntelliMedia’s content distribution and training technology will make adhering to sanitization and cleanliness procedures and complying with safety mandates simple, straightforward and easy, while providing business owners with a verifiable audit trail,” added Koch. “We are excited to partner with IntelliMedia Networks to bring our vision for SanAttest to fruition and look forward to a long and profitable relationship helping businesses protect their customers, employees and suppliers.”

“COVID-19 was a huge wake-up call, spurring businesses around the globe to ramp up cleanliness and sanitization practices,” said Teodros Gessesse, CEO and co-founder of IntelliMedia Networks. “SanAttest provides a frontline defense, helping businesses train, monitor and report on facility cleanliness to combat virus spread,” added Gessesse.

About IntelliMedia Networks Inc.

IntelliMedia Networks is a streaming media distribution and immersive training technology company.

Scalable cloud-based platforms enrich both content delivery and user experience, while solving complex technological challenges for education, entertainment, business, government, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and newsgathering applications. As trailblazers in the video industry, IntelliMedia’s Mixie and HoloPort offerings have been recognized by the National Association of Broadcasters as being two of 2019’s most significant and promising new products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with offices in Leesburg, Virginia and Ahmedabad, India, IntelliMedia Networks is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 20000-1-2011 certified company.

For more information, please visit https://intellimedianetworks.com/.

SanAttest, LLC

SanAttest is a fast-growing provider of sanitization and cleanliness training, validation and tracking technology that helps employees properly perform company procedures and comply with industry and national standards within seconds, while delivering consistent, positive and sparkling customer experiences. SanAttest is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and has offices in Orlando, Florida and Winnipeg, Manitoba. To learn more, please visit https://sanattest.com/ or email info@sanattest.com.

