LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IntelliMedia Networks Inc., a leading provider of streaming media distribution and immersive training technology, acquired GlobalMLX, a Canadian supply-chain security training and certification consulting firm for an undisclosed amount. GlobalMLX is a U.S. Homeland Security recognized consultant providing industry-leading anti-terrorism supply-chain training and certification for cargo transport to the United States.



GlobalMLX has earned recognition as a “Best Practice in the Supply Chain Security & Threat Awareness Industry” by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, maintaining a 100% success rate of client certification since 2002.

“This acquisition will position IntelliMedia Networks to offer technology solutions under the ASCT Systems brand by extending our industry-leading cloud-based training platform – Apollo and GlobalMLX’s unique CTPAT training content enabling us to simplify and expand the certification process for the CTPAT program,” said Darshan Sedani, president and co-founder of IntelliMedia Networks. Mr. Sedani added, “Our highly advanced training platform enables clients to learn at their own pace and prepares them for the knowledge required to be certified.”

The CTPAT program was launched by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in 2001 to train and verify participating companies in maintaining a high level of cargo security in conformance to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s standard for continued ease of access to the U.S. market.

“We are excited to offer this new approach to CTPAT training by combining our content and expertise with the global reach, ease of use, and AI-based intelligence of IntelliMedia’s Apollo LTMS platform. We will be able to scale and revolutionize the way C – TPAT training and certification are provided to our clients,” said Mandy Lynn Aitken CEO of GlobalMLX.

“Supply chain security threats manifest themselves in an ever-changing global theater including danger to the goods and products consumed in the U.S. Companies with the intention of maintaining access to the large U.S. market have to be vigilant to protect their end-consumers for continued access to the U.S. market,” said Teodros Gessesse, CEO and co-founder of IntelliMedia Networks.

“Our clients are excited with their new capability to have on-demand training ready at their fingertips 24/7,” said Mr. Stratos Tsantopoulos COO of ASCT Systems. “This is our dream come true as it provides our clients the capability to rapidly scale their security awareness and sail through CTPAT certification – every time.”

The CTPAT training solution offered under ASCT Systems combines both the Apollo learning and training management system (LTMS) and GlobalMLX’s proprietary training content creating a highly intuitive and always-available cloud training platform with global reach. The platform will provide a company-wide or department level licensing that both educates, tests, and verifies compliance of CTPAT regulations supporting certification. The company will still be managed by Ms. Mandy-Lynn Aitken as its CEO and Mr. Stratos Tsantopoulos as the COO maintaining the depth of CTPAT experience both executives have acquired over the years.

IntelliMedia Networks Inc. is a U.S.A. and India based software company specializing in developing cloud-based scalable platforms to distribute content. Utilizing extensive experience in video delivery, web, mobile, applications, and platform design, IntelliMedia delivers rich media experiences for education, entertainment, business, government, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and newsgathering. IntelliMedia has won two Product of the Year awards at the 2019 National Association of Broadcasters show for products recognized as trailblazers in the video industry.

GlobalMLX is a Canadian company engaged in the training and certification of exporters that require expedited transportation of goods to the United States under the CTPAT rule of the U.S. Homeland Security Agency. As a recognized partner with 15 years of experience, GlobalMLX has helped a variety of clients in a wide range of market verticals get and maintain their compliance with the CTPAT program.

