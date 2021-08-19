NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LR Paris announced the appointment of Lee Rolnick as Head of Sales for the North American Market. Founded in 1959, LR Paris is the leading agency providing fully integrated, Branded Products Solutions.



PHOTO CAPTION: The complete Holiday Gifting Experience by LR Paris.

CEO of LR Paris, Charles Dolige, spoke about the appointment: “LR Paris is excited to welcome Lee Rolnick as our new Head of Sales for the U.S. Lee is an accomplished leader. His unique combination of passion and expertise will benefit our sales team while propelling LR Paris’ expansion in the U.S.”

Lee Rolnick has proven himself as a driven leader with his previous successes improving sales through performance-driven strategies across multiple industries including: healthcare, medical devices, laboratory, telecom, and cosmetic/skincare.

Prior to joining LR Paris, as the Director of Sales for Cosmetic Solutions in Boca Raton, FL, Lee led the company’s 125% growth in sales in just over 3 years.

Born and raised in New York, Lee attended Hofstra University, earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration. He currently lives in Boca Raton with his wife Jewel and their 2 sons, Lane (16) and Ethan (13). When not hard at work, you’ll find him coaching his sons’ basketball and football teams.

Lee Rolnick commented on his new position as Head of Sales for North America: “I’m thrilled to be part of team of expert professionals offering global branded products solutions. LR Paris’ consultative methodology is unique in providing an approach usually not found in today’s market. Our focus is on listening and finding the best solutions for our clients.”

About LR Paris

LR Paris is a fully integrated agency, creating and producing branded products solutions globally. Offices are located in North America, Asia, and Europe.

Recognized for its unrivaled expertise, LR Paris is one of the few companies in the industry featuring an in-house design, logistics, and production team, as well as a network of exclusive manufacturing partners from around the world.

LR Paris’ dedication to excellence has served over 4,000 clients across diverse industries including Banking & Finance, Fashion & Cosmetics, Hospitality, Luxury, Real Estate, Retail, Education, Government, Technology, Museums, Nonprofits, Aerospace, Pharmaceuticals, Sports, and Travel.

Clients include: The White House, Estee Lauder Companies, American Express, E*Trade, Marriot, Bonvoy, Related, Edition Hotels, NYU, and Blue Origin.

More at: https://www.lrparis.com/

MULTIMEDIA:

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/9U4UjZRPA04

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0819s2p-lrparis-holiday-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: The complete Holiday Gifting Experience by LR Paris.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Rod Kukurudz

LR PARIS

r.kukurudz@lrparis.com

Phone Number: 347-403-2122

News Source: LR PARIS