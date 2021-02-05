ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For over 30 years, Industrial Test Systems, Inc. (ITS) has been a leading innovator of instruments and chemistries designed to test water quality. The company continues to push industry boundaries by shifting its packaging process and reducing its carbon footprint.

Known among many things for their easy-to-use test strips, ITS has long since packaged their products using blister-style packaging. This packaging style is not only bulky, but it creates unnecessary plastic waste. Despite this, several companies continue to implement blister packaging. ITS however, in an effort to decrease their carbon footprint, has moved away from industry standards and has made strides to produce products focused on sustainability.

ITS recently unveiled a new line of eco-friendly packets. These “pocket packets” use no plastic and opt instead for paper that is light and recyclable. Their packet like design is especially noteworthy as it holds up to 30 water quality tests in a packet that easily fits into the palm of your hand and is no thicker than a few sheets of paper.

This year also brought changes to many of the company’s other long-running products. Several products were slimmed down and moved away from plastic blistering in efforts to reduce plastic waste. Amongst these were the Safe Well Check™ and the Safe Tap Check™ Kit for water quality testing designed to measure the major parameters in city and well water.

As the company moves forward, there is excitement to see where their next push towards sustainability takes them.

For more information on any of the products offered by ITS, please contact a knowledgeable ITS Product Manager by calling (803) 329-9712 or toll-free at 1-800-861-9712.

Additional information and product details may also be accessed on the web at https://sensafe.com/, or by sending an inquiry via email to its@sensafe.com

About Industrial Test Systems, Inc.

For 30 years, Industrial Test Systems, Inc. has been a leading manufacturer of instruments and chemistries designed to test water quality within the municipal water treatment, food & beverage, trucking & automotive, pond & aquarium, pool & spa, educational and medical diagnostics industries. ITS is the developer of over 100 tests and proprietary chemistries (many of which have been ETV/EPA performance-verified), including the first and only EPA approved test strip.

ITS, 1875 Langston Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730, (800) 861-9712, (803) 329-9712.

