HOUSTON, Texas, Jan. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On February 1, Jack Rabbit Gallery will unleash “Texas Heat Wave,” an art exhibition featuring a select group of exceptional artists from the State of Texas. An opening reception will be hosted by Jack Rabbit Gallery from 6-9 p.m., February 1, 2020, and the collection will remain on view through February 26, 2020.



IMAGE CAPTION: Original Oil on Canvas by Laura Goodson.

The show will feature five artists that have been heating up the art market, but who are new to Jack Rabbit Gallery: Laura Goodson, Sari Shryack, Rachel Dory, Jennifer Troice, and Rapheal Crump. Through the show, guests of Jack Rabbit Gallery will enjoy the depth and diversity of fine art in Texas.

Texas Heat Wave will include a new series of black and white oil paintings of caballeros and bandidos by Laura Goodson, who was raised in Southwest Texas near the Mexico border. Goodson’s monochromatic characters draw lines between good and evil, and ultimately, the human condition. These portraits of masculine characters from the American West tell a story that emphasizes guilt, misdirection, and loss, but also the hope of human resilience and perseverance through difficulty.

Rachel Dory of Austin will present a new series of windswept landscapes and cityscapes that takes the audience on a journey of discovery through roadside America. Her subtle, muted earth tones convey a quiet simplicity devoid of distractions, impurities, and excess. The resulting image serves as a window through which you take a closer look and feel like you know that place.

At the other end of the color spectra, Austin-based artist Sari Shryack uses color as an almost explosive element. Her images of pop culture whirl and twirl through bright seas of vibrant color. Similarly, the urban street art of Rapheal Crump illustrates the world as Crump sees it, not as it is. With neon glare and fluorescent flourish, Crump gives the viewer an up close view of life on the street, from street lamps to kicks.



IMAGE CAPTION: Bronze Hammerhead by Jennifer Troice.

The show will also feature new bronze sculptures by Dallas-based artist Jennifer Troice that use elegant and simple lines to convey the grace and beauty of nature. Accented angles contrast with organic shapes. While distinctly modern, the sculptures are not abstract; instead, they fall within the category of geometric minimalism.

The exhibition will also include new works by Christopher Turner, Carla Bosch, Nicolle Dhimes, Jill Hakala, Leslie Gaworecki, Carlos Castillo Marcoleta and other gallery artists who live in Texas. These are well-established and solidly-emerging artists working in oil, acrylic, glass, and mixed media.

More information: https://jackrabbitgallery.com/show/jack-rabbit-gallery-texas-heat-wave

About Jack Rabbit Gallery

Jack Rabbit Gallery is Houston’s fine art destination. Grab a drink and casually explore at your own pace in the airy, industrial space with high ceilings, abundant natural light, and concrete floors. Conveniently located at the corner of 27th and Cortlandt in the Heights Arts District, all works of original art have been curated for modern lifestyles to make homes and offices inspiring. JRG is open Wednesday to Saturday, 11 – 5, and Sunday 1-5, and 24 hours a day at https://www.jackrabbitgallery.com/.

