SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced today that Jeremy “Jez” Lawson has joined the firm as Managing Principal of its expanding Contingency Risk Practice group.

In his new role, Lawson will act as the key executive overseeing the operations and strategic direction of the firm’s industry-leading contingency insurance practice. This practice provides risk management and specialty insurance brokerage services to a broad range of live entertainment promoters, venues, festivals, touring artists, agencies and production services companies.

Reporting to Roger Sandau, Contingency Practice leader based in Austin, Texas, Lawson will work closely with the firm’s Entertainment & Sports practice. In addition, he will collaborate with its EPIC Select practice, which provides financial protection for successful individuals and their families. Lawson will provide support for this critical coverage need, particularly in today’s environment.

Lawson has over 20 years of experience in the global live entertainment and television production fields. He previously spent the past 16 years with Live Nation, most recently as COO North American Touring Division and SVP Touring Risk Management. He was responsible for redesigning and managing North American event cancellation insurance programs across Live Nation’s U.S. concert portfolio of stadium, amphitheater, arena and theater shows. In addition, Lawson designed and placed coverage, and adjusted claims for the tours produced by Live Nation Global Touring.

“I am excited to join Roger Sandau and the EPIC team with whom I have worked over many years,” commented Lawson. “This is an exciting time to be involved in the event and touring insurance business, given the changing landscape in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. While touring has been put on hold for the past twelve months, it is poised to return stronger than ever.”

“We are very excited to have someone of Jez’s caliber join our team,” said Scott Davis, President, National Specialties. “His expertise will help us expand a strong contingency practice in partnership with the specialty teams within EPIC.”

Contact:

Jeremy “Jez” Lawson

jeremy.lawson@epicbrokers.com

310.844.8378 Phone

