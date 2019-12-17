PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luxury Palm Beach Agent, Jim McCann, lists a remarkable Palm Beach estate offered for $29.5 Million. This show stopper is set against the dramatic backdrop of uninterrupted panoramic ocean views and directly across from the deeded parcel of gloriously pristine beach.



Nestled among prestigious trophy homes which punctuate this iconic stretch of coastline, this sprawling ½+ acre lot plays host to a modern Mediterranean masterpiece fitted with every amenity imaginable for relaxed, yet refined living and entertaining. And while this is a residence which, like its neighbors, personifies the archetypal Palm Beach architecture with stucco exteriors, barrel tiled roof, cast stone arches and columns, wrought iron fixtures and balconies plus custom cabinetry, it also oozes x-factor status. The multiple tray and beam ceiling treatments, and the charms of white-washed pecky cypress and patterned stone, give this dwelling a contemporary edge which ensures it stands out from the crowd.

Ensconced among meticulously sculpted and secluded tropical landscape where grand palms sway gently in the sea breeze, step inside to where nirvana awaits. The fabulous two-story foyer greets you, which sets the tone for luxurious living. Soak up the serenity from the elegant living room with a gas fireplace framed by arched doors which invite in ocean views. There’s also a media room with a pecky cypress bar, a family room which opens up to reveal the alluring pool alfresco area, and a gracious formal dining room which languishes under an ornate ceiling and is able to accommodate 10 guests in supreme style.

The gourmet light-filled chef’s kitchen adorned with a gleaming marble island and accompanied by acclaimed Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances is the epitome of kitchen design perfection. Whether it’s an intimate soiree or full-scale gala dining event, this space and the extended butler’s pantry, ensure entertaining will be effortless.

The upper level is graced with five sumptuous bedroom sanctuaries. The plush master suite, spellbinding in its ethereal beauty, is draped against dazzling ocean views and boasts dual boutique walk-in closets, and a marble ensuite which is an oasis of deluxe decadence. Take advantage of the seamless glass shower, jetted tub, dual vanities and make-up area, while family or friends can enjoy the four enviable guest suites – blessed with either a pool or ocean view – which also reside on this floor.

For an enhanced luxurious beachside lifestyle, immerse yourself in the dual ocean and pool view covered loggias, or retreat to the poolside pavilion, as you watch guests frolic in the expansive 45’ x 17’ quintessential Palm Beach-style heated pool with built-in spa.

Other superior features of this 10,943 square foot residence include a breakfast room, secluded office, a richly paneled library with full bathroom attached, laundries on each level, 3-car garage, elevator, two powder rooms, impact windows and doors, security system, electronic shades, central vacuum, Lutron lighting and a full-house generator.

Situated in the highly sought-after Estate Section, three blocks South of world-class dining and designer shopping on famed Worth Ave, this home is also central to the private banking institutions of Royal Palm Way, and easily accessible to midtown shopping at Royal Poinciana Plaza. There are also ample opportunities to indulge in award-winning golf and tennis facilities or make your mark on the social scene at The Breakers and The Mar-a-Lago Club. Nearby Palm Beach International Airport will also service your every travel requirement.

Current President of the Palm Beach Board of Realtors, Jim McCann, is ranked in the top 200 Real Estate Agents in the nation for 2019 and has been included on this list since 2007, selling over $100 million in high-end Palm Beach homes each year. He is known for his unparalleled real estate marketing expertise, his masterful negotiating abilities, and for his excellent professionalism providing top customer service. Jim is constantly on the forefront of implementing cutting edge strategies to get his client’s listings mass exposure. He continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Palm Beach year after year all while maintaining a reputation for doing business with utmost integrity. To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Palm Beach, please visit: http://jimmccann.info

