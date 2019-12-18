NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luxury Naples Agent, John Paul Prebish, lists an immaculate newly constructed residence offered furnished for $4.15 Million. Old Naples has a new benchmark for those who demand luxury living and effortless entertaining. With an exquisite array of bespoke pieces to offer the ultimate turn-key opportunity, this notable home is also enticingly located just mere moments from the sugar sand beach which adorns this pristine coastline, and only a leisurely stroll from iconic 5th Avenue South.



More information on 477 2nd Avenue N., can be found at: https://477-2nd-ave-n.jprebish.com

Encased in a canopy of lush greenery, this impressive stone and stucco residence has been flawlessly finished and built to an exacting standard. Featuring an exceptional floorplan which invites the outdoors in, the home exists in a symphony of formal and informal design. Wide plank wood and marble floors, custom trim work, soaring ceilings, and lashings of sophistication and style are showcased throughout and merge harmoniously with the carefully selected interiors.

Masterfully created with entertaining in mind, there’s simply no comparison to the sprawling gourmet kitchen which awaits. Boasting finishes and fixtures which hover between dramatic and charismatic, it’s fitted with acclaimed Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, a large custom island and table, gas cooking plus a walk-in pantry. This culinary and social sanctuary also integrates seamlessly with the outdoors. Here, under the glow of a tangerine sunset, gather with guests by the heated pool and spa fringed with lush landscaped gardens. This tropical retreat also includes a summer kitchen and an open-air dining and lounge pavilion which can be protected by cleverly concealed motorized screens so that you can host family and friends in comfort all year round.

The oversized family room will be a cozy haven to retreat to when you need time to unwind. Zesty brushed brass, sleek white, polished timber, and dashes of glamorous black finishes combine to make this an elegant space ideal for relaxing by the contemporary fireplace.

No residence that sets a benchmark in luxury living would be complete without equally as plush bedrooms and bathrooms. Presenting with four ensuite bedrooms, all of which are appointed with generous walk-in closets, and charming bathrooms, you’ll find the master suite set beneath a lofty, ornate ceiling on the main level. With views of the spa, it’s accompanied by an oversized walk-in closet with custom shelving and a vast master bathroom. With its superb natural stone finishes, dual sinks, separate tub, and dual shower which fuses with a secluded Zen garden, it will be easy to see why this will be where you escape to for some soothing home pampering.

Other superior features include central electric cooling, outdoor shower, and a triple car attached garage.

Perfectly positioned in one of the most picturesque streets in all of Old Naples, you’ll be tempted to indulge yourself often in the nearby 5th Avenue South retail, restaurant, and entertainment district. Renowned as an irresistible mix of glamour and laid-back ease, where historic and modern architecture co-exist in harmony, enjoy fine dining and boutique shopping before whisking yourself away to the world class spa or Jack Nicklaus designed championship course at the close by Naples Beach Hotel and Golf Club.

About John Paul Prebish:

In 40 years of William Raveis Real Estate no individual sales associate has produced more, in terms of volume sold, in a single year than John Paul. He is known for his unparalleled real estate marketing expertise, his masterful negotiating abilities, and for his excellent professionalism providing top customer service. John Paul is the exclusive ‘News Partner Realtor’ for the Naples real estate market, which uniquely differentiates himself as a leader in utilizing his proprietary cutting edge marketing strategy of using his media connections to get his client’s homes featured on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. John Paul is constantly on the forefront of implementing progressive tactics to get his listings mass exposure through this distinctive, complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology. Specializing in Olde Naples and Park Shore luxury real estate, he is dedicated to helping his valued clients achieve their goals while consistently delivering best results, exceeding client expectations, and offering a highly personalized service that is unmatched. To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Naples, please visit: https://jprebish.com

