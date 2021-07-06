NEW YORK, N.Y., July 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Entertainment for Change™ (EFC) exists to amplify youth voices and create a new kind of leader that is empowered to make the social and environmental change necessary for a sustainable future. For Americans who came of age during the Great Depression, habits that formed during that period never fully left them, even decades after the economy had recovered and the world had shifted gears. New Deal voters formed one of the most lasting political coalitions in American history, transforming expectations of the role the government could play in people’s lives. These enduring impacts were pivotal in shaping a generation and the contours of the nation.



2020 with the coronavirus pandemic, recession, protests, election have impacted Gen Z’s habits, values and outlook on the world. GiGi Robinson, a 23 year old creative producer has been devoted to dismantling false body images by teaching Gen Z about social media literacy, and its effects on mental health. She is continuing this work with Entertainment for Change, being the keynote speaker for #SCALEMYIMPACT a, 5-week social activism workshop guided by the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).eek social activism workshop guided by the United Nations 17 SDGs

“I found entertainment for change through a fellow impact artist, Khrystana, who is committed to shifting the narrative around body image and acceptance. As I searched for more organizations that I could partner with to begin to shift how I used my social media, EFC kept coming up. I knew immediately I had to sit down and have a convo with Jade to talk about how we could work together to make an impact. Since, I have been able to attend their workshops but also have assets to reshare that create impact around some of the SDG’s that I already created work around including the environment, ending world hunger and gender equality.”

Entertainment for Change has teamed up with Jameela Jamil’s allyship community platform, I Weigh, to present hands-on workshops for #SCALEMYIMPACT. The workshops will engage high school students from around the world at the intersection of social media activism and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. They will focus on the following Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to showcase the intersectionality of these goals and how important radical inclusivity is.

SDG #3 Good Health and Wellbeing

SDG #5 Gender Equality

SDG #11 Reduced Inequalities

“The power of collaboration is in diversity of thought, and choosing for ourselves what we will use social media to accomplish. This course is meant to teach how to empower yourself by investing in your content. Student’s will also learn how to collaborate with others in a healthy, uplifting way. We aim to create a global community of Impact Artists™ that love the skin they’re in, and want others to feel the same.” says Jenna Lichtman, Brand & Marketing Manager for Entertainment for Change.

GEN Z students will connect to like-minded peers, explore these global goals, learn how to direct their passions and their knowledge of social media for good, and see in REAL time the power of collaboration.

“The way that social media is used today has the potential to change, even more so we have the potential to change the way that we use social media and how we can leverage it to make a difference in the world we live in today.”

Registration for classes are $15 at https://www.entertainmentforchange.com/signup

Courses for #SCALEMYIMPACT:

* INTRO CLASS + Keynote from Social Impact creative producer GiGi Robinson

JULY 8 3:30 PM ET

* Good Health and Wellbeing

JULY 13 3:30 PM ET

* Reduced Inequalities

JULY 15 3:30 PM ET

* Gender Equality

JULY 20 3:30 PM ET

* Activation Celebration/Party

JULY 22 3:30 PM ET

About GiGi Robinson

Gigi is a USC Graduate and current Masters student whose passion is creating content with an intention of making a positive impact on as many young people as possible through imagery and videography. Gigi often speaks about the ways that she can expose false imagery in media, posing tips, behind the scenes of image making, philanthropy and advocacy work across her social media platforms (@itsgigirobinson), and in articles such as The Female Lead, Entertainment Weekly, Yahoo! and Viacom. https://www.gigirobinson.com/

About Entertainment for Change

Entertainment for Change is empowering young people to build a more loving and sustainable world through creativity, expression, and artistic activism. Many may feel large-scale global issues are fated — but they don’t have to be. If we can use our collective voices & talents for social/environmental change, we can change our culture, which will change our world. https://www.entertainmentforchange.com/

About I Weigh

I Weigh is about radical inclusivity, so that no one feels alone. Our job is to amplify, advocate, and pass the mic. Founder, Jameela Jamil. https://iweighcommunity.com/

