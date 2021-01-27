WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Forum for Black Public Administrators (NFBPA), an organization dedicated to the advancement of black public leadership in local and state governments, will feature an impressive roster of keynotes, presenters and panels for their virtual Winter Summit Building Blocks for a Better Future, February 24-26, 2021.

NFBPA seeks to offer proven and creative solutions to the most relevant issues facing local, state, and federal governments. Building Blocks for a Better Future will provide a forum for public sector professionals to communicate during this challenging time.

“It is important that local government leaders are effective in navigating today’s challenges while also, building the foundation for the leaders of tomorrow. The theme ‘Building Blocks for a Better Future’ was chosen with intent and a clear mission. NFBPA, along with its partners, have assembled an excellent group of thought leaders, local government executives, association leaders, and consultants to share best practices and resources necessary to succeed in this new norm,” said Anthony J. Snipes, NFBPA President.

NFBPA welcomes Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who will have a candid conversation with Marlene McNeese, Assistant Director of Disease, Prevention and Control with the City of Houston Health Department. During the Fireside Chat, Dr. Fauci will share relevant data for the future of public health and safety.

Other critical topics during the virtual event will be Public Policy Forums “Unfinished Business with Public Safety: Ensuring Justice & Protection for All” and “Racism is a Public Health Issue,” where moderators will lead Public Safety Officials, Academic, and Public Health experts through a series of discussions with the purpose of charting a course for the future of public safety and health.

Other sessions will include topics ranging from: Innovation and the Changing Face of Government; Addressing Social Disparities in Health; 7 Steps to Creating an Influential Brand; How to Overcome Unconscious Bias in Decision Making and more.

Registration and a complete schedule can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nfbpa-virtual-summit-building-blocks-for-a-better-future-tickets-131500338051

National Forum for Black Public Administrators (NFBPA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of black public leadership in local and state governments. With over 2,500 members, NFBPA has established a national reputation for designing and implementing quality leadership development initiatives of unparalleled success. NFBPA members are leaders and managers of public programs and agencies in more than 350 jurisdictions nationwide. Thirty-six chapters support the growth of NFBPA at the local level. For more information, visit https://www.nfbpa.org/home

