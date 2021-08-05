ATLANTA, Ga., Aug. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Journey Awards announces their 5th annual ceremony to be held on Sunday September 5, 2021 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. Expect to see hundreds of celebrities, influencers, entertainers, executives, politicians and everyday people from all over the world, as they converge down the red carpet for an historic evening.



PHOTO CAPTION: Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers and Matt Thomas Hosting 2019 Journey Awards at the Buckhead Theatre.

The Journey Awards was originally launched in 2016 to honor entities and individuals who inspire us, regardless of their status in our society. All nominated and voted for by the people.

The 2019 season received over 21,000 nominations and only 16 were honored at the Buckhead Theatre. As they geared up for the 2020 season, it was apparent that more categories were needed due to an extremely high influx of nomination requests.

Therefore, the organization added the following: Healthcare, Influencers, Entertainment, Philanthropy, Tech & Science, Religion, Career Professionals, Public Servants, Finance, News & Politics, Athletics, and most importantly our COVID 19 heroes!

“Expect to be entertained and inspired. I’m always intrigued to see beautiful human beings walk the red carpet wearing the most stunning gowns and tuxedos but then moments later, they’re all in deep laughter at the same time in tears. It’s the most powerful experience I’ve ever seen in my 22 years in the industry. No one leaves that room without being energized and inspired,” said Kelsey Monroe the production strategist.

We are still accepting nominations until August 23, 2021. To learn more visit: https://www.thejourneyawards.com/.

