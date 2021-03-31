HONG KONG, March 31, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Joyoshare Studio, one of the most prominent multimedia developers, has recently launched a major update for the public to its all-in-one video toolkit – Joyoshare VidiKit. In the new release, both Windows and Mac users can enjoy stunning features, including video repair, video compression, watermark removal and adding, to efficiently fix broken videos, manage large files and initiate post-production.

Video Repair: In the new update of Joyoshare VidiKit, any user is able to repair various corrupted videos easily with a high success rate, such as video is choppy, frozen, stuttering, sluggish, grainy, pixelated, jerky, no sound, audio out of sync, not playing, black screen, etc. With the parallel task setting, it even perfectly fixes multiple broken videos and audios at the same time. More than that, this video repair software can well support files that’re damaged during different scenarios, like recording, conversion, downloading, editing and more.

Video Compressor: Want to get rid of the hassle of not sharing a video on social media because the file is too big? Resort to Joyoshare VidiKit to effectively compress videos now! With advanced file compression technology, it’s equipped with 40X faster speed than traditional tools. Users are entitled to compress by percentage or by file size according to personal preferences. There are a huge array of formats it supports, including MP4, FLV, ASF, VOB, MPEG, AVI, MP3, MKV, 4K, etc. To reach an optimal compression result, you can additionally preview before saving videos.

Watermark Wizard: After the update, Joyoshare VidiKit makes it possible to magically remove watermarks from videos and photos. It also gives access to intelligently add custom watermark text or watermark image, considering that users have strict copyright awareness. In order to provide maximum convenience for you to edit the watermark, batch processing is featured in this superior software. Handily, you can furtherly benefit from its preview, classification and compare options to effortlessly check files.

Taking the increasing editing needs of multimedia users into account, Joyoshare specially added video repair, video compressor and watermark wizard to VidiKit. “There is no doubt that the availability of this update makes this video toolbox more excellent and complete in functionality,” said James, Product Manager at Joyoshare. “Surely, Joyoshare won’t be limited to the existing recording, conversion, and editing functions, we will continue to innovate and follow up the market trend to satisfy all users.”

Price & Availability

Joyoshare VidiKit currently provides a subscription mode with automatic renewal, allowing users to freely cancel at any time. It’s normally and reasonably priced at $19.95 for 1-PC one-month license with lifetime free support and update. There are more available license types, including $39.95 for 1-PC one-year license and $55.95 for 1-PC lifetime license. It even offers licenses for 2-5 PCs so that users can flexibly make selections based on personal requirements. Notably, this powerful video toolkit is applicable to Windows XP and later as well as Mac OS X 10.8 and later.

About Joyoshare

Joyoshare is a dedicated multimedia software developer and provider specialized in video field for years, which also expands its scope of business to iOS solutions. With advanced technologies and professional R&D team, Joyoshare keeps developing the best video, audio and iOS programs, including video cutter, screen recorder, video converter, watermark remover, video repair, iOS system recovery, iOS data recovery, iPhone passcode unlocker, etc. to customers all over the world. By offering considerate and high-quality service, Joyoshare has won high reputation online from millions of users over the past years. Learn more: https://www.joyoshare.com/

