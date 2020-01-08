ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — K3 Travel is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2020 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a national leading wedding planning brand and app.



In 2020, only five percent of hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot received this distinguished award. In its fourteenth annual year, The Knot continues supporting local wedding vendors like K3 Travel with The Knot Best of Weddings 2020, an annual by-couples, for-couples guide to the top wedding professionals. The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across vendor categories, including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, travel agencies, caterers and more, to find the highest rated vendors of the year. These winners represent the best of the best wedding professionals and that engaged couples should consider booking for their unique wedding, travel, and honeymoon needs.

“It’s an honor to be recognized and seen as a respected partner by such a trusted industry leader like The Knot. We are so excited to assist newlyweds in creating travel memories for honeymoons and beyond,” said Kathy King, CEO of K3 Travel.

The Knot has inspired 25 million couples (and counting!) to plan a wedding that’s uniquely theirs. The Knot Best of Weddings gives couples the confidence to find and book the best local vendors like K3 Travel in Atlanta, Georgia to bring their travel and honeymoon visions to life.

About K3 Travel

K3 Travel is a boutique travel agency who for more than 10 years has created amazing travel memories for honeymooners, singles, new travelers and the most seasoned globetrotters. K3 Travel understands firsthand the irreplaceable memories of travel, and it’s that passion that drives them to create unforgettable vacations for clients. Whether a weekend getaway, 7-day cruise or month-long passport-stamping trek across the globe, K3 Travel takes away all the stress and laborious work of planning a vacation while giving customers well-informed and appropriate travel advice.

K3 Travel also understands that each and every couple has their own style, budget and destination in mind for the perfect honeymoon. K3 Travel takes the time to learn everything a couple desires and finds the perfect honeymoon destination and adventure while also managing every aspect of their trip.

For more information, visit K3 Travel online at http://www.k3travel.com/ and follow on social media: https://www.facebook.com/K3Travel and Instagram @K3_Travel.

About The Knot

The Knot is the nation’s leading multiplatform wedding resource offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience – from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the U.S. through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national and local wedding magazines, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.

