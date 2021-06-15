AUSTIN and FORT WORTH, Texas, June 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kalyagen® and Uniwell Laboratories announced today that they have entered into a joint venture to produce the unique, patent-pending Juviqa Stem Cell Beauty System and expand Uniwell’s manufacturing capabilities to include cosmetics.



“We are pleased to announce our expanded partnership with UniWell to produce the Juviqa skin care system,” said Christian Drapeau, CEO and Chief Scientist of Kalyagen®. “This will help us further our mission to bring science-based cutting-edge stem cell products to consumers, this time targeted to provide anti-aging and regeneration to the body’s largest, and most visible, organ – the skin.”

Through its affiliate Biogen Stemceuticals, Inc., Kalyagen® has invested in and installed at UniWell a unique production line that has been designed and calibrated to allow for the manufacture of skincare products using all-natural ingredients. Currently, most skincare products – even high-end ones and products claiming to be “natural”– are still using chemical emulsifiers and/or antimicrobials which can be harsh and tend to dry the skin.

“We’ve worked with Kalyagen for some time now manufacturing its STEMREGEN stem cell supplement,” said Armando Fitz, VP of Sales of UniWell. “Through this partnership with Kalyagen, we now have the ability to manufacture the Juviqa stem cell beauty system and produce white label and private-branded cosmetic and skincare products and stem cell-based serums for our current and future clients.”

“There is no skincare system anywhere like Juviqa,” said Herbert Dogan, CMO of Kalyagen®. “It delivers visible, transformational results that, until now, have only been available through the use of needles and expensive treatments. It will truly create a paradigm shift in the skincare industry.”

Five years in development, Juviqa is a seven-product, five-step skincare system that can be applied at home or in a spa. It is a unique and patent-pending blend of a) proprietary plant-based extracts documented to allow the body to release its own stem cells to repair and rejuvenate the skin, b) additional science-based nutrients documented to enhance the biological processes that ultimately diminish signs of aging, targeting smoothness, elasticity, firmness, and radiance, c) a unique microdermabrasion product that trigger the skin’s inherent repair process, d) a novel breakthrough skin penetrant allowing the skin to absorb large regenerative molecules provided by the last crown jewel of the Juviqa system, e) a stem cell regenerative serum. Juviqa is available as a complete system, though several underlying components will be available separately. Kalyagen® and Biogen Stemceuticals are seeking cosmetic industry joint venture partners.

About Kalyagen

Kalyagen® was founded by Christian Drapeau, author of the bestseller Cracking the Stem Cell Code. Kalyagen® is a leader in the research and development of natural products aimed at supporting stem cell function of the body. Stem cells constitute the natural repair system of the body, and stem cell enhancers have been documented to strongly contribute to improving health and quality of life. Kalyagen is the majority owner of Biogen Stemceuticals, Inc., the developer and manufacturer of the Juviqa Stem Cell Beauty System. For more information, please visit: http://www.kalyagen.com/

About UniWell

UniWell Laboratories is a 178,000 sqf full-service cGMP manufacturing and packaging facility for nutraceuticals, OTC pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. UniWell is a premier custom formulator and complete turnkey solution provider for contract manufacturing & private label dietary supplements and nutraceuticals. Its OTC-Grade & FDA registered state-of-the-art facility allows for the development of innovative technologies & product solutions that are best-in-class. UniWell manufactures, produces, & packages industry-leading products that meet the highest standards for quality. It produces multiple categories of products from its GMP facility and offers expertise in development & fulfillment of numerous product types including: powders, liquids, capsules, tablets and gels. For more information, please visit: http://www.uniwelllabs.com/

