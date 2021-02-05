AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kalyagen™, along with the Sociedad Espanola de Medicina Regenerativa y Terapia Celular (the “Spanish Society of Regenerative Medicine and Cell Therapy”), is pleased to announce the launch of a multicenter clinical trial, “The Effect of Stemregen and Adipose Stroma Vascular Fraction (SVF) Either Individually or in Combination in Patient With Heart Failure,” to evaluate the use of stem cell therapies in patients suffering from heart failure. STEMREGEN® is a natural stem cell enhancer documented to increase the number of circulating stem cells by stimulating Endogenous Stem Cell Mobilization (ESCM).

“The link between a lower number of circulating stem cells and the development of age-related diseases has been well studied with numerous degenerative conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, pulmonary diseases, erectile dysfunction, and kidney disease,” said Christian Drapeau, CEO and Chief Scientist of Kalyagen™. “From a therapeutic standpoint, increasing the number of circulating stem cells has been documented to enhance tissue repair or improve the course of disease formation in cases of acute myocardial infarction and many other degenerative conditions.”

The trial, whose first phase is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021, aims to evaluate the effect of ESCM in cases of heart failure. Forty-five patients who suffered from acute myocardial infarction will be randomly distributed into three groups: i) STEMREGEN® alone, ii) injection of stem cells (SVF), and iii) combined consumption of STEMREGEN® and stem cell injection. The dietary supplement will be provided at a dose of 2 capsules three times a day for 3 to 6 months. Study participants will be evaluated after 1, 3, 6 and 12 months, at which times their NYHA functional classification and echocardiographic parameters will be assessed. The first phase will begin with 15 patients.

“We have had a great deal of success treating patients suffering from advanced heart failure with stem cells,” said Miguel Garber, MD, Vice Chairman of the Spanish Society of Regenerative Medicine and Cell Therapy. “Unfortunately, traditional stem cell therapy utilizing Stroma Vascular Fraction is not widely available. We are hopeful that treating patients with STEMREGEN, a much more cost-effective widely-available therapy, can show similar beneficial health outcomes, and that it can further improve patient outcomes when combined with SVF therapy.”

STEMREGEN® is a unique and patent-pending blend of proprietary plant-based extracts documented to support ESCM. Ingredients in STEMREGEN® have been investigated in more than eight studies for their effect on stem cell function, of which five were randomized, double- blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trials. STEMREGEN® has wide application in antiaging and overall health maintenance.

More information about the clinical trial can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04515537.

About Kalyagen

Kalyagen™ was founded by Christian Drapeau, author of the bestseller “Cracking the Stem Cell Code.” Kalyagen is a leader in the research and development of natural products aimed at supporting stem cell function of the body. Stem cells constitute the natural repair system of the body, and stem cell enhancers have been documented to strongly contribute to improving health and quality of life. STEMREGEN® is the first stem cell enhancer product developed by Kalyagen™. STEMREGEN® is a unique blend of proprietary plant-based extracts documented to support Endogenous Stem Cell Mobilization and provide other health benefits. For more information, please visit our Website: https://www.kalyagen.com/

About Miguel Garber

Miguel Garber has over 32 years of experience in internal medicine and cardiology, with expertise in regenerative medicine, training and education, and research. He has more than 14 years working with Stem Cells, Therapeutics Department of American Medical Information Group and Clinica Quirurgica Quantum. Medical Director of Regenerative Medicine Madrid, Professor of Master in Regenerative Medicine and Scholarly Journals Editor. Vice-chairman – Sociedad Espanola de Medicina Regenerativa y Terapia Celular.

Media Contact:

Biomics, LLC (dba Kalyagen™)

Herbert Dogan

Chief Marketing Officer

(310-433-8072)

hgd@kalyagen.com

Social media: @kalyagen #stemthetideoftime #stemthetide

###

Disclaimer: None of the statements contained in this press release have been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products and information in the release are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

News Source: Kalyagen