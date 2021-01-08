DENVER, Colo., Sept. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Visit NRF 2021 Chapter One next week and meet with the Kiosk Association. The dates are January 12-14, 19, 21 and 22, 2021. Our NRF2021 online page is: https://virtualbigshow.nrf.com/company/kiosk-association-kma

Our portal page with helpful links, research, predictions, brochures and videos for NRF 2021 Chapter One (National Retail Federation) is available here: https://kioskindustry.org/nrf-2021-chapter-one-kiosk-tradeshow-january/

If you are interested in attending, the cost for retailers is $195 and not open to industry vendors to attend. The Kiosk Association has a limited number of free Expo passes that are available. Contact Craig or one of our Gold Sponsors or members.

The Kiosk Association (KMA) is the global organization focused on improving self-service for customers and employees through kiosks, digital signage, lockers, and more. Our mission is to inform and educate.

WHAT WE PROVIDE:

Solutions

Retail specific kiosk solutions such as Cash2Card

Self-order stations (McDonalds e.g.)

Outdoor solutions ordering and display

Digital signage & wayfinding

Bill Payment and Financial Kiosks

Ticketing Kiosks

Employee Health Screening Kiosks or Temperature Kiosks

Software including Contactless, Touchless Kiosk, and AI

Regulatory Guidance

We help establish & communicate best practice regulatory guidelines for ADA and PCI. We work with the U.S. Access Board and are a Participating Organization of PCI SSC. Other regulatory issues we address are UL, HIPAA, and more. The KMA conducts market research on the trends, size & growth of self-service.

Research

The February 2021 research report (130 pages) is being released this month and available. Contact us at NRF2021 for report in its entirety.

Excerpt: The U.S market for self-service kiosks was valued at $2.6 billion in 2019. It is projected that the self-service kiosks market in the U.S. will grow at a CAGR of 16.1% to reach $4.4 billion by 2025. The U.S. market for self-service kiosks has been segmented based on the application and end-user industry. Based on applications, the self-service kiosks market has been categorized into Check-in Kiosks, Check-out Kiosks, Ticketing Kiosks, Self-ordering kiosks, Financial Services Kiosks, Bill Payment Kiosks, Digital Signage Kiosks, Bitcoin Kiosks, Temperature Screening Kiosks, and Others. The check-in kiosks segment had the largest share of the market in 2019 and was valued at $530.5 million. The U.S. market for check-in kiosks is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% to reach $873.6 million in 2025. In recent years, check-in kiosks have become more popular in several environments. Airline check-in kiosks, healthcare check-in kiosks, and hotel and hospitality check-in kiosks are some of the most popular forms of check-in kiosks.

Questions: We are happy to arrange a call and answer any questions. We can introduce you to multiple solution providers to assist you. We have guidelines and framework for ADA Accessibility available as well as ADA and Accessibility consulting due diligence.

Contact: Craig Keefner | craig@kma.global | 720.324.1837 m (text or call).

Gold Sponsors: Olea Kiosks, Inc., KioWare, Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc., Nanonation, Pyramid, KIOSK Information Systems, KioskGroup, Vispero, Zebra, AUO Displays, 22 Miles & Honeywell.

Product & Service Categories: Kiosks, Interactive Displays, Digital Signage, In-Store Technology, POP, Touchscreen & View Data Communications, Electronic Shelf Systems, In-Store POS Integrations, Automated Checkout, Store Fixtures, Wayfinding & In-Door Navigation, and Customer Engagement

About Kiosk Manufacturer Association:

Based in Westminster, Colorado, the Kiosk Association or KMA has served the unattended self-service kiosk market since 1995. The Kiosk Association leads the effort to optimize self-service engagements and outcomes using technology such as kiosks, digital signage and displays, service, monitoring, and touchscreens.

Regulatory issues PCI Compliance and EMV are the primary regulatory focus for the KMA along with ADA Accessibility. KMA is a Participating Organization with the PCI SSC. For ADA, the KMA meets annually with U.S. Access Board on accessibility standards for unattended. Additional market coverage includes digital signage, interactive digital, Point-of-Sale, Smart City, vending and robotics. See us on LinkedIn. KMA is available on https://kioskindustry.org/ and https://kma.global

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0315s2p-kioskma-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Kiosk Manufacturer Association