JACKSON, Miss., Dec. 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — KLLM Transport Services (KLLM), one of the leading temperature-controlled, truckload carriers in North America, is set to roll out one of the largest driver pay increases in company history over the coming weeks.

“The resolve and determination of our KLLM company drivers and independent contractors throughout the last year has been remarkable,” said Jim Richards, KLLM President and CEO. “They have kept America moving throughout the ongoing COVID-19 crisis by keeping food and pharmaceuticals stocked and on the shelves despite unprecedented challenges. We are proud of these men and women, and this pay package increase only further solidifies KLLM as one of top carriers in the nation for driver compensation.”

Over-the-Road and Regional Independent Contractors will see their compensation potential each month increase more than 9 percent with their fuel surcharge now covering all compensated miles, loaded and empty. This will put the average Over-the-Road Independent Contractor compensated mile at more than $1.05/mile. For Regional Independent Contractors, this puts the average compensated mile at more than $1.38/mile.

Additionally, Over-the-Road and Regional Company Drivers will see their earning potential each month increase more than 8 percent with the new pay package, which puts all starting company drivers at the earning potential of at least 52 cents/mile.

With more than 55 years of exceptional service, KLLM partners with some of the largest brands in America each day within the lower 48 states and with service into Mexico. To learn more about KLLM please visit https://www.kllm.com/

About KLLM Transportation Services

KLLM Transportation Services (KLLM) is one of the largest and most prestigious truckload, temperature-controlled carriers in North America with services also into Mexico. Headquartered in Jackson, Miss., KLLM offers a range of transportation solutions including Over-the-Road (OTR), Regional, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Logistics. KLLM delivers unrivaled service to some of North America’s largest brands each day and has done so for more than 55 years since its founding in 1962. You can learn more about KLLM by visiting https://www.kllm.com/.

