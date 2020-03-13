PHOENIX, Ariz., March 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bringing together a team of Clinical Leaders, Healthcare IT Professionals and Software experts, the Knapsack Health mobile application is designed to flourish in the Interoperability and Blockchain movement that is currently happening in Healthcare.



Founder – CEO Charles Spannagel states, “I have been in this field since 2005 (Electronic Medical Records and Personal Health Records) and just as legislative initiatives created the robust marketplace for Electronic Medical Records, we are predicting the same trajectory with the current initiatives of interoperability national standards.”

Knapsack’s initial offering is designed with the patient in mind but will also partner with medical practices, financial institutions that offer HSA’s/FSA’s, legal practices, senior citizen organizations, youth organizations, addiction treatment centers and other targeted groups/businesses that could utilize the free application for their group members and customers.

On the topic of patients and consumers, Spannagel states: “Our goal as a company is to provide patients the tool they need to record their health records as well as the manage and track the records of their loved ones. The current state of patient portals and PHR’s is highly fragmented and confusing. Patients can have multiple portals but no centralized solution to store and manage their records. Essentially, individuals and caretakers are dealing with a big data management problem. The solution we have built gathers a comprehensive medical history, insurance and demographic information, and a repository to upload any record or document the user wants to keep with them on any smart device.”

Knapsack has also begun their “Finger Cuffs” initiative which utilizes a blockchain user interface paired with a Near Field Communication (NFC) receptor. This locks in the patient’s visit from check in to check out, ensuring the patient starts and finishes with their own secure record.

Knapsack’s Features:

FOR USERS

A complete medical history stored securely on your mobile device (Cloud Server and Application are HIPPAA compliant)

Ability to add up to 9 additional users (10 records total)

Track medical expenses for tax purposes

Store additional health related documentation, visit summaries, lab results, diagnostic tests, etc.

Translate record for international travel

Message your record (PDF) safely and securely with password protected encryption

FOR PROVIDERS

Free Application for Providers which streamlines front office registration workflow

Produces a complete medical history for patient

Obtains Demographics and Insurance Information

Enlists Practice in a growing network that will give access to additional tools

FOR ORGINIZATIONS

Ability to receive medical history, documentation, files directly from user

Ability to receive tax documentation from user

Enlists Organization in a consumer network of communication tools

Learn more at: https://knapsackhealth.com/

TERMS:

Personal Health Record (PHR): is an electronic application through which patients can maintain and manager their health information (and that of others for whom they are authorized) in a private, secure, and confidential environment. PHR

Electronic Medical Record (EHR): is a digital version of a patient’s paper chart. EHRs are real-time, patient-centered records that make information available instantly and securely to authorized users. While an EHR does contain the medical and treatment histories of patients, an EHR system is built to go beyond standard clinical data collected in a provider’s office and can be inclusive of a broader view of a patient’s care. EHR

Interoperability: Interoperability is the ability of different information systems, devices and applications (‘systems’) to access, exchange, integrate and cooperatively use data in a coordinated manner, within and across organizational, regional and national boundaries, to provide timely and seamless portability of information and optimize the health of individuals and populations globally. Health data exchange architectures, application interfaces and standards enable data to be accessed and shared appropriately and securely across the complete spectrum of care, within all applicable settings and with relevant stakeholders, including by the individual. Interoperability

Blockchain: A blockchain is a digital record of transactions. The name comes from its structure, in which individual records, called blocks, are linked together in single list, called a chain. Blockchains are used for recording transactions made with cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, and have many other applications. Blockchain

Near Field Communication (NFC): NFC is a short-range wireless technology that enables simple and secure communication between electronic devices. It may be used on its own or in combination with other wireless technologies, such as Bluetooth. NFC

Government Initiatives:

Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology: Interoperability Road Map

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Penalties Proposed for Organizations that do not meet Interoperability Standards: Interoperabilty Blocking Rule

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services putting patients first: MyHealthEData Initiative

