HOUSTON, Texas, March 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Kroger Company (NYSE: KR) along with Mattress Mack of Gallery Furniture and Mayor Turner announced their partnership to feed over 10,000 seniors in need.



“There is an extremely large number of housebound seniors in our community who don’t have access to the food and supplies they need,” said Joe Kelley, President of Kroger Houston. “While many people can make a weekly trip to the grocery store, this specific group of individuals cannot. We want to make sure that our seniors are taken care of by ensuring they are fed and their pantries are full. These are people’s parents and grandparents – and they need our help. That’s why we wanted to get involved in the senior drive alongside Mack and Mayor Turner. Together, we can make a bigger impact in fighting hunger in our communities.”

Customers can donate non-perishable food at any Houston area Kroger store or at Gallery Furniture 6006 N. Freeway or Gallery Furniture Grand Parkway every day from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Gallery Furniture is also accepting donations of cleaning supplies and toiletries.

“We are living in an unprecedented time that is affecting various areas of our communities in different ways. Many Houstonians are asking – what can we do to help?” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “This is one easy way you can support those in need within our local community, whether it’s through donating food and supplies or volunteering your time. We are Houston Strong, and helping is what we do best.”

“Gallery Furniture would like to personally thank Kroger and the City of Houston for the incredible donations and continued support,” said Mattress Mack. “Thousands have already benefited from the generosity of amazing Houstonians and we will continue to do our best to lead these efforts. Stay strong, stay safe, and remember the essence of living is giving!”

