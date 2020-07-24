MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., July 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — These are challenging times for the Catholic Church, says Labouré, but amidst declining vocation numbers, aging clergy and religious, and reduced church attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are reasons for hope:

Devoted pastors have found creative ways to minister to the faithful during the coronavirus pandemic.

Heroic religious sisters and brothers continue to work with the poor and elderly – going to great lengths to provide desperately needed services while protecting the health and safety of vulnerable populations.

Online video sharing has given Catholics and non-Catholics alike an unprecedented glimpse into the lives of priests and religious – revealing the humanity, the commitment, and the joyful outlook so often found among those who have dedicated their lives to Christ.

And, thanks to Labouré benefactors, hundreds of aspiring priests and religious, once blocked from answering God’s call due to student loan debt, have entered formation!



On August 12, 2020, at 7 p.m. (CST), Labouré will celebrate these and other positive developments within the Catholic Church in its first-ever Virtual Gala!

Through broadcast and streaming technologies, this biannual Twin Cities-based gathering has been transformed into a nationwide event with unlimited potential viewership!

Special guests include:

The Most Reverend Joseph Edward Strickland, Bishop of Tyler, TX; Senator Rick Santorum; The Most Reverend Andrew H. Cozzens, Auxiliary Bishop of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, MN; and many more!

Labouré Virtual Gala Premiere Date:

Wednesday, August 12, at 7 p.m. (CST)

Rebroadcast Dates and Times:

Wednesday, August 12, at 8 p.m. (CST) Wednesday, August 12, at 9:30 p.m. (CST)

Sunday, August 16, at 8:30 a.m. (CST)

Wednesday, August 19, at 7 p.m. (CST)

Sunday, August 23, at 8:30 a.m. (CST)

Thursday, August 27, at 8 p.m. (CST)

Five ways to watch the first-ever Labouré Virtual Gala

Tune in to Cable Channel 6 in the Twin Cities Visit https://rescuevocations.org/gala/ Visit https://www.facebook.com/labouresociety Visit https://www.youtube.com/c/labouresociety Tune in to Roku and search for Minnesota Community Network

Men and women who wish to pursue a vocation to the priesthood or religious life are often prevented from entering seminaries, convents and monasteries if they have student loan debt. Labouré solves that problem for the Church. Our program teaches aspiring priests and religious a multifaceted fundraising model that enables them to accelerate the resolution of their student loan debt.

For more information, visit https://rescuevocations.org/gala

Labouré, 1365 Corporate Center Curve, Suite 104, Eagan, Minnesota, 55121

News Source: Laboure